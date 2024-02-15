The 6 Most Romantic Harry Potter Film Moments, Ranked

Love is the reason for everything that occurs in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter book series, and that carries through into all eight films adapted from the books. If you really think about it, the story begins when Lily Potter sacrifices her own life to protect her son, Harry, from Lord Voldemort. And from that moment on, their fates are cast in stone. Harry will represent the light and love in the world, while "He Who Shall Not Be Named" represents the absence of love or compassion.

While Harry's parent's love for him is familial love, there's also a whole lot of romantic love flowing through the veins of Harry, his Hogwarts student peers, and their instructors too. Romances in the Wizarding World may not be the first thing fans think of when the Harry Potter opus comes to mind, but they're integral to establishing stakes, Harry's overall moral compass, and his eventual legacy.

As most know, the books go a lot deeper into the important relationships in the world, but the eight films do a pretty good job of establishing key moments between characters that represent the sweeter moments in life, be they wizard or a muggle. With the Fantastic Beasts films now streaming on Peacock, SYFY WIRE has chosen our favorite romantic moments across all eight Harry Potter films and ranked them from less memorable to most memorable.

6. Harry and Ginny Kiss

The films don't really give the characters of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) a lot of screen time to evolve their relationship from friends to the married couple they are in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 epilogue. Because of that, when they do kiss for the first time in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, it's a bit more tepid than expected. We don't blame the actors for the moment not working as well as it might. But it doesn't quite sell the soulmates vibe that a lot of fans were hoping for at the time. However, it does set the stage for the next phase of their relationship as they become fierce advocates for one another. And who doesn't swoon at that?

5. Hermione and Viktor Krum at the Yule Ball

Witnessing a teen experiencing a wonderful rite of passage moment on their way to adulthood is akin to plucking a bit of magic from the air. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Hermione (Emma Watson) walks into the Yule Ball in her pink dress, not only are her friends knocked out by her transformation, but the audience is too. Of course, Harry and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) almost screw up her magic moment. But thankfully, Triwizard Tournament competitor Viktor Krum (Stanislav Ianevski) saves the night as her chivalrous and attentive date, giving Hermione the incredible night she deserves.

4. Harry and Cho Chang Kiss

The Harry Potter films did a much better job of laying the chemistry and groundwork for the mutual crush between Harry and Cho Chang (Katie Leung). Even though she was only featured in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, there was a natural chemistry between the actors that extended to their characters. Their cute flirting and mutual admiration as they train to confront the Death Eaters builds to a crescendo when they share a first kiss in the Room of Requirement. It was such an effective moment, that a lot of fans wanted them to remain a couple (despite that betraying canon).

3. Ron and Hermione Kiss

Another tougher sell because the actors and the audience were so attuned to the friendship between Hermione and Ron, that romance seemed odd when first portrayed on the big screen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. But to the credit of Grint and Watson, they leaned into their character's first kiss with plenty of enthusiasm and commitment, which makes this moment effective in adjusting the audience's eyes to seeing them as a couple.

2. Lupin and Tonks

Across the films, actors David Thewlis and Natalia Tena were given little screen time to play out the charm and love laid out between Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks in the books. However, they gave it their all in the small scenes they were afforded, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Every flirt or moment of care between them was genuine and hinted at the depth of their love, so the visual of their tragic ending in the final chapter of the film series is both gutting but also reflective of the couple they were. It earned a lot of tears from Potter fans and that speaks to what the actors brought across when they had the opportunities.

1. Snape Finding Lily

James and Lily Potter may have been #RelationshipGoals to everyone at Hogwarts, but the true fans know that Snape's (Alan Rickman) unrequited love for Lily was the most romantic relationship across all of the books and films. In the tomes, it's made clear that young Lily and Snape had a strong bond that might have veered romantic if not for his inclination to pursue the Dark Arts. And then James Potter came into the picture, and from there on, Lily only had romantic eyes for him until her death.

But we know that Snape harbored a deep admiration for her his whole life. In fact, when the depth of Snape's love for Lily is revealed by his memories in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and we see him find her dead and then cradling her in his arms as he sobs... well, good luck not falling apart. That scene reframes all of his actions for the entirety of the story and reveals him to be the hero he knew Lily deserved. He loved her from afar, and then made sure, from a distance, that her most precious creation — Harry — was protected like he was his own. Cue the sobs!

