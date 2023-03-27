Here's why Chris Pratt was jokingly miffed by 'Super Mario Bros. Mario' co-star Keegan-Michael Key

Mama Mia! Chris Pratt isn't the only one who can get away with saying, "It's-a-me, Mario!" Turns out that Keegan-Michael Key, Pratt's co-star in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also has a claim to the name. And Pratt isn't too pleased. The fun came about while the pair were seemingly using an app that asked, "Which Super Mario Character Are You?"

In a short video posted to Pratt's Instagram, the actor says into the camera, "Let's find out which Super Mario character is Keegan?" A flickering virtual box that appears above Key's head then flashes several different characters from Nintendo's Mario video game series. It happens to stop flashing on Mario, the character that Pratt voices in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, due out April 5 from Illumination, Universal Pictures and Nintendo. Key, meanwhile, lends his voice to Toad in the film, a servant of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

"Oh, I am Mario!," Key says when the app projects the little Italian plumber onto the screen. "You son of a b****," Pratt shoots back. "Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry Chris," Key replies. "Not cool bro," Pratt captioned the clip. The film's stars have been having a lot of fun on the road while promoting the animated fantasy flick.

Watch Chris Pratt and Keegan-Michael Key jokingly have it out:

Earlier last week, Pratt posted another video on Instagram, featuring himself traveling around London with a Mario figurine while narrating the character's thoughts. Charlie Day — who voices Luigi, Mario's brother — also appeared in that video, and with a little Luigi, of course.

It's estimated that the film will take in a whopping $85 to $90 million on its opening long weekend, starting when it debuts on the Wednesday before Easter, Deadline reported last week. The outlet noted that those numbers would mean that the movie would hold the biggest North American debut for a flick based on a video game, beating 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which earned $72 million on its opening weekend.

