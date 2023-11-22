How to Play the New Five Nights at Freddys Game: Help Wanted 2

Can't get enough Five Nights at Freddy's? Well, you don't have to wait for a movie sequel to dig into more horror adventures at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, because the latest game in the hit survival horror franchise is almost here.

Earlier this week, Steel Wool Studios announced that the next installment in the FNAF series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, will release Dec. 14 for the Playstation 5 and the Playstation VR2 systems, so update your holiday wish lists accordingly. Like its predecessor, Help Wanted, the game will focus on VR-style storytelling and push players' tension levels through a series of minigames. But according to developers, the game will go much further this time, for the benefit of players.

RELATED: How is the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Different From the Games?

"Ensuring that Help Wanted 2 would be fun on every single replay was our primary goal," executive producer Ray McCaffrey said in a post on the Playstation Blog. "We developed many of the games so they’d be different each time you played, and we accomplished this by building an extraordinary amount of possibilities the player can be presented with. Between taking customer orders, doing arts and crafts, or helping out the maintenance staff, (and plenty of other games), the player is faced with new requirements each time, keeping the challenge fresh and fun. That said, more than a few of the games have the spirit of the original Help Wanted and take players through the more curated experiences we love crafting."

The first Help Wanted game arrived back in 2019, and introduced a fascinating metafictional twist to the FNAF world. The game is presented as the story of a virtual reality experience developed by Fazbear Entertainment to counter all the negative press they've gotten lately, including a series of indie video games that take Fazbear mishaps and turn them into horror adventures (sound familiar?).

In playing the game, the player learns the true story of what really happened during the VR experience's development, and gets a few scares of their own along the way. Help Wanted 2 will continue that saga, giving us more virtual reality-inspired fun through a Five Nights at Freddy's lens. Plus, if you wanted to try out a VR version of Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, you'll get that as part of the Help Wanted 2 package. It's a massive new FNAF sandbox, and it arrives just in time for the holidays.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is available Dec. 14. Stream Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock now.