First Look at New Five Nights at Freddy's Video Game Into the Pit (WATCH)

Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is once again open for animatronic business in the terrifying gameplay trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit. Confirmed earlier this year and developed with the blessing of series creator Scott Cawthon, the upcoming survivor-horror game will be released on all major platforms by indie banner Mega Cat Studios — just in time for the franchise's tenth anniversary in August.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, fans can now add it to their wishlist on Steam. As you'll see in the footage below, Into the Pit breaks from FNAF tradition by trading the first-person perspective for the classic side-scrolling format.

"Fall into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter of horror in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. Oswald, bored with his small town and mundane life, dives into the ball pit at a rundown pizzeria and finds himself transported to the past," reads the official synopsis. "But his deepest desire comes at an unexpected cost, as he must now work to save his friends, his family, and even himself from the animatronic creature that is wreaking havoc across both universes. Travel through time, solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threat chasing you as you race against time to prevent a disaster from unfolding. But be careful, your every move could have dire consequences."

Gameplay Details for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit

Solve satisfying puzzles intertwined with an adrenaline-fueled story.

Test yourself or take it easy in Hard and Casual modes with varied difficulty.

Uncover secrets in Fatal Minigames and discover different endings.

Escape the clutches of the animatronic creature wrecking havoc across time.

Dive into a classic horror adventure game in its entirety, packed with agency and Easter eggs.

