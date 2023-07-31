Best Ways to Celebrate Harry Potter's 43rd Birthday at Universal Studios

Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived, celebrates his 43rd birthday today, July 31. Let that sink in.

For all the Potterheads who make sure to mark the moment on their calendars, Universal Studios Theme Parks around the world in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Beijing are more than happy to enable the "holiday" with a whole host of Potter-centric activities. Each park boasts their own The Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections featuring food, shopping and attractions that provide the perfect backdrop for a birthday blowout amongst your wizarding friends.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe on Someone New Playing Harry Potter? It’s ‘Destined to Become Like Sherlock Holmes’

SYFY WIRE has collected some fun ideas to do if you're at any of the parks on July 31. (If you can't make it to one of the parks, you can always stream the entire film collection today on Peacock!)

How to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday at Universal Studios Theme Parks

Have a Round of Butterbeer to Celebrate!

Butterbeer from Universal Studios Hollywood's Harry Potter Land Photo: Tara Bennett/SYFY

Huzzah! You can start the celebration with a refreshing Butterbeer held aloft to acknowledge Mr. Potter's big day. In the Orlando or Hollywood versions of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Butterbeer is served in three forms: cold, frozen, or hot. There are also Butterbeer-flavored treats such as Butterbeer ice cream, Butterbeer potted cream, and Butterbeer fudge. There's also a dairy-free and vegan version of Butterbeer so there's no excuse to not partake.

Get Wild on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando Photo: Universal Orlando

Birthdays are a reminder to live a little, so if you're visiting Universal's Islands of Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade, then pop on Hagrid's cycle for a speedy ride on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. You'll fly through the Forbidden Forest and come face to face with magical creatures of the Wizarding World. At one point the ride plunges you 17 feet down and reaches a maximum speed of 50 mph, so this is definitely an experience to remind you of the rush of being alive.

Bond with Buckbeak

Photo: Tara Bennett/SYFY

Harry Potter would appreciate nothing more than for Muggles to respect the creatures of the Forbidden Forest, so at all four Universal Studio Theme Parks around the world, you can take a ride on the Flight of the Hippogriff rollercoaster where the magical Hippogriff will send you off with a respectful bow.

Visit the Gang Inside Hogwarts

Photo: Tara Bennett/SYFY

Also present at all four Universal Studios parks around the globe is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, where you can enter the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and explore the haunts of the students and professors within. Specifically, you can make your way into The Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom where you'll gets some directions from Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Are they up to mischief? Yes indeed, and we say that's a great way to celebrate a birthday!

RELATED: Are The Harry Potter Movies Streaming on Peacock?

Grab a New Wand and Cast Some Spells

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter All-New Collection of Interactive Ollivanders Wands - Larch Phoenix Feather Wand Photo: Universal Studios Theme Parks

Harry's wand chose him quite specifically, and you can follow in his footsteps and find your own wand from Ollivanders at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan or Universal Beijing Resort. All four shops offer a huge range of specialized wands that cater to your personality and skills. Plus, there are some exclusive new wands to choose from including a larch and phoenix feather wand at Universal Orlando Resort and a walnut and dragon heartstring wand at Universal Studios Hollywood. Once you pair up, then follow the signs throughout Hogsmeade to cast actual spells yourself!

Visit Diagon Alley for Some Gifts

Photo: Universal Studios Theme Parks and Resorts

What's the best gift to get a wizard like Harry Potter? For some inspired ideas, there's always the shops at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Orlando. There you can find inspiration at Quality Quidditch Supplies, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes joke shop, the Magical Menagerie, Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions, Wiseacre's Wizarding Equipment, or the Borgin and Burkes shop in Knockturn Alley.

End the Festivities with the Dark Arts Show

Credit: Katie Aiani

Close out a birthday celebration day at Universal Studios Hollywood with the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle music and live special effects featuring Dementors and other Dark Mark delights. You can swirl that new wand of yours with a bunch of other wizards as you all push back against the evil trying to overtake Hogwarts. The nightly show runs in Hollywood until August 13.

More Wizarding World details are available at Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, or Universal Beijing Resort.

Looking ahead to the Halloween season at the Universal Studios Theme Parks, Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicks off at Universal Orlando Friday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, November 4. Universal Studios Hollywood lets in the ghouls Thursday, September 7 through Tuesday, October 31. You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.

Catch the entire Harry Potter film collection, streaming now on Peacock!