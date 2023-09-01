How to Train Your Dragon 2 - Toothless’ Greatest Moments

When you're trying to pick a movie to watch, let's face it, you can't miss with DreamWork's How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, the trilogy charts the almost decade-long relationship between the reluctant Viking, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Jay Baruchel), and Toothless, the Night Fury dragon.

In case you need a mythology refresher, Hiccup is the son of Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), the chieftain of Berk. He's a lover, not a fighter, so he's got reservations about how his warring father rules. Plus, there's a rule that dragons and Vikings don't get along. However, when Hiccup discovers a Night Fury that he injured, he wants to make it right. In secret, he gains the dragon's trust and creates a system to get the Night Fury flying once more. Together, they become the symbol of a new chapter of interspecies relations and they traverse the years and threats together.

As much as we love their friend dynamic, Toothless is the scene stealer across the trilogy. With his dynamic facial expressions, humor, and fierceness, Toothsome moments are genuinely the highlights of each movie. Such is the case with How to Train Your Dragon 2, which is currently available to stream on Peacock. The sequel greatly expands not only Hiccup's family history, but the lore and mythology of the dragons. Toothless becomes an active player in freeing his kind from the yoke of evil human Dragon Raiders, while maintaining his bond with Hiccup. Here are some of our very favorite Toothless scenes that make us laugh, gasp and cheer.

Toothless' Best Moments from How to Train Your Dragon 2

Toothless Showing Off

Hiccup and Toothless have had five years to get in sync with one another as dragon and rider. With Hiccup's improved inventions, harness, and flight suit, they can do pretty much everything together. But when imperfections present themselves, Toothless proves in this scene just how protective he is about his human friend.

Toothless and Mom

Hiccup discovers that his long-lost mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett), is not dead, but disappeared so she could protect the last dragons from the Dragon Raiders. While Hiccup is unsure about his mother's abandonment, Toothless has no such qualms and he takes to his new sorta mom like a duck to water. Their bond is instant.

Toothless' New Master

How to Train Your Dragon 2 reveals a tremendous amount about dragon hierarchy, the individual species, and how they interact with one another. A surprising turn in the last act is when it's revealed that the Alpha dragon has ultimate control over dragons below him in the pack. Which means, due to biology, Toothless is unable to respond to Hiccup's commands. He becomes subservient to his Alpha and tries to kill Hiccup. Stoick saves his son but takes the dragon bolt and dies, which causes a heartbreaking rift between the best friends.

Rescuing Toothless

After coming to terms with the loss of his father and how Toothless was controlled by Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou) and his Alpha dragon, Hiccup and friends go to save their compromised dragons. In the ultimate nurture over nature moment, Hiccup trusts in their bond to break Toothless from his mind control. Watching Toothless knock Drago off his back, regain his senses, and get saved by his true ride-or-die, Hiccup, is the emotional full circle moment of the whole movie.

Toothless vs. the Bewilderbeast Scene

Toothless has his own score to settle with the Alpha Bewilderbeast who took away his control and subjugated his fellow dragons, so there's a fabulous final act face-off. The Night Fury may be small, but he's mighty with a grievance to make right. He becomes the rightful Alpha who truly protects his kind.

