'John Wick 4' director on the odds of another sequel: 'Keanu and I are done for the moment'

After the three-hour juggernaut that is John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves' world-weary assassin deserves some rest. Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the latest installment in the action-heavy franchise (it opens in theaters everywhere next week), returning director Chad Stahelski was asked about the odds of a potential fifth entry. While another sequel was originally slated to be filmed back-to-back with Chapter 4, that plan ultimately fell through in the face of COVID-19 and a grueling production schedule.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment," Stahelski confessed. "We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie."

Besides, Stahelski already has a number of other directorial commitments, including Rainbow Six, a Highlander reboot, and an adaptation of the Ghost of Tsushima video game.

"There have been a few that have come out, and I’ve been surprised to see I’m attached to direct them," the filmmaker said with a laugh. "Really, though, there’s a lot I’m interested in. But the Wicks are so intense, and I like being part of all of it. I’ve tried to be the multitasker director — prepping one thing while working on another — but I can’t. That’s why they start stacking up."

Fans of the Wick mythos still have plenty to look forward to such as Ballerina — a spinoff film starring Anna de Armas, Norman Reedus, Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Gabriel Byrne — and The Continental, a Peacock prequel series about a young Winston and how he became proprietor of the killer-friendly hotel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits the big screen next Friday — March 24. Click here to purchase tickets for the film, which currently holds a fresh score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest rating of the entire franchise).

