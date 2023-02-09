Jason Blum kindly asks horror fans to help 'M3GAN' hit $100 million at domestic box office

Jason Blum needs our help. Posting on Twitter this week, the horror producer extraordinaire appealed to horror audiences, kindly asking that they help M3GAN reach $100 million at the domestic box office (its North American haul currently stands at $88.1 million, for those keeping count).

Blum, who produced the techno-thriller alongside James Wan, did not provide a concrete explanation for why he wants this to happen (aside from the obvious milestone itself), though box office experts like Shawn Robbins are intrigued.

"With a production budget reported around $12 million and global box office over $160 million, the film should already be in the black from its theatrical run even with marketing expenses in mind," Robbins, a chief analyst for Boxoffice Pro, tells SYFY WIRE. "A sheer guess or two without more clarification is that it might pertain to bonus thresholds for cast and crew and/or it could just be a symbolic goal for Blumhouse in general. The studio has had many hits to its name, yet it has been four years since one of their productions — Glass — crossed $100 million domestically. Ultimately, it's hard to say for sure without more clarification."

But if you haven’t seen M3gan yet please see that first. I need it to get to 100m domestic box office and have a ways to go. Thank you. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) February 8, 2023

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant) and directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), the film stars Allison Williams (no stranger to the Blumhouse family after he starring role in Get Out) as toy company roboticist Gemma, who opens a Pandora's box of artificial intelligence when she constructs a state-of-the-art doll for her grieving niece, Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw).

M3GAN is currently playing in theaters and available to rent/purchase on VOD platforms like Vudu. A sequel (aptly-titled M3GAN 2.0) was officially green-lit last month and is slated to hit the big screen on Jan. 17, 2025. Cooper is once again penning the script, with Williams and McGraw on board to reprise Gemma and Cady, respectively.

