'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie joins 'The Flash's final season - but who is she actually playing?

Javicia Leslie is headed back to the Arrowverse, but that doesn't necessarily mean Batwoman is coming back with her.

Entertainment Weekly reports the Batwoman star will head to Central City as a guest star for the final season of The Flash, which arrives on The CW next year. That's not necessarily surprising news given her superhero past, but what's interesting about the casting is that Leslie's role is so far being kept secret. That means she might not play Ryan Wilder, aka the second person to take up the Batwoman mantle on the CW series of the same name.

According to EW, both Leslie's role and exactly how many episode she's stick around for are still "top secret" details of the Fastest Man Alive's last hurrah, which makes this an especially intriguing piece of casting.

Leslie joined The Arrowverse back in 2020 for the second season of Batwoman, replacing outgoing original star Ruby Rose, and made headlines as the first actor of color to play the character. She went on to play Ryan Wilder for 31 episodes before Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year, and made the series her own along the way.

As for The Flash, it's now the longest-running (pun intended) series in the network's long line of superhero shows, having surpassed Arrow earlier this year with the finale of its eighth season. After Season 8 concluded with an episode that could have served as a fitting series finale, we got word that the show would continue for one more season, an abbreviated 13-episode farewell for star Grant Gustin and the rest of Team Flash.

“It’s been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show,” Gustin said when the show's end was announced. “That’s the only reason we’ve been able to go as long as we have.”

So, who is Leslie playing this time around, and how will she factor into Barry Allen's last run? We won't have to wait long to find out. The Flash returns for its ninth and final season in 2023.

