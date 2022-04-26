Jensen Ackles wants to play Batman on 'Gotham Knights,' and he's got a great resume and references

Always be yourself. Unless you can be Batman. Then, always be Batman.

During a Q&A session at last weekend's Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was quick with an answer when asked who he would want to play if he could play anyone in the DC universe.

"Batman. Let's be clear about that," Ackles said (via Comicbook.com). "I’ve gotten to do the voice, why not get to play the Bat? Maybe someone at Gotham Knights can put in a good word for me if that role ever comes up. I don’t know if it will though, as they’re pretty particular about that."

As Ackles referenced above, he’s already voiced the Caped Crusader in the animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween. And his reference to “someone” at Gotham Knights is undoubtedly Supernatural co-star Misha Collins, who was on stage with him at the event. Collins will be playing Harvey Dent (before he becomes Two-Face) on the new CW show for at least the first whole season, if the show moves beyond its pilot to full series order.

Ackles also confessed that he has yet to see Matt Reeves’ The Batman and joked with Collins that the reason why is because other Batmen (of which he is one) are hesitant to invite another in. The two were joking, of course — who wouldn't want to invite Robert Pattinson to the Bat family?

Whether Ackles — or anyone, for that matter — will play the Bat on Gotham Knights is uncertain since the whole premise of the series revolves around how numerous characters cope after the Dark Knight's death. Every good series has a flashback or two, however, and there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll see Batman in some way on the show.

While Ackles’ Bat future remains up in the air, we can catch him in the upcoming season of The Boys where he’ll play Soldier Boy, the Prime Video series’ twisted version of Captain America.

If you’re looking for another interesting take on the superhero concept you can also check out The Greatest American Hero on Peacock.