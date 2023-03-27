'John Wick: Chapter 4' producer promises same world, different feel in 'Ballerina'

John Wick may be done for now, but his world will expand with Ballerina and The Continental.

Now that John Wick: Chapter 4 is out in all its bullet-ridden glory, diehard fans are already turning their attention to the upcoming spinoffs to the franchise including The Contiential and Ballerina.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE, John Wick franchise producer Erica Lee explained that there are a handful of Easter eggs in the fourth movie that will become clear to viewers once they see these spinoffs. However, she made it clear that stories like Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, are meant to stand alone in the robust universe established by the films.

“Obviously, there’s crossover with some of the characters, but we spent a lot of time on the timeline and making Ballerina different. Ana’s character is a ballerina and went to the Ruska Roma school that Anjelica Huston’s character teaches at and that’s kind of her way into The Continental world and The High Table and the assassin land.”

For those unfamiliar, Ballerina will star de Armas as a woman named Rooney out on her own quest for vengeance stemming from wrongs committed to her family. While Lee promised fans can expect the same robust world of rules, warrior codes and more, she noted that the upcoming spinoff film’s new titular character offers a different vantage point for the action.

“Ballerina is super cool. We’re in post on it now. It’s been fun to come at it from a different POV, a female POV. John Wick is always trying to get out and I think the MO of Ana’s character is slightly different. I think she’s trying to get in,” Lee explained. “It’s been fun to kind of take what we love from the John Wick world… and give it kind of a little bit of a different feel. It’s shot in a different location, it’s snowy. It’s different but equally cool.”

In addition to Ballerina, fans can look forward to the Peacock Original series The Continental, which is set in the 1970s and tells the story of how a young Winston, played in the movies by Ian McShane, got control of the New York branch of the assassin world’s safe-haven hotel chain. It will feature a young version of him and his loyal concierge, Charon, played in the films by the late Lance Reddick, who died unexpectedly at age 60 one week before the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.

