Is John Wick Invincible? Director Shoots Down Claim in Behind the Scenes Clip

Keanu Reeves' John Wick may be the most effective assassin on the face of the planet, but he's also a mortal human being like the rest of us. The thing that sets him apart? An iron constitution on par with that of a literal god.

"We always say in John Wick, with the martial arts, it's not the gun or the stick or the knife or the sword that's an extension of your arm — it's an extension of your will," franchise director Chad Stahelski declares in a behind-the-scenes look at the Chapter 4 home release (now available on Digital). "And if there's one word that would describe John Wick, it's 'willpower.' The guy will not stay down ... He's not indestructible. He just gets up. If he gets knocked down a thousand times, he gets up a thousand and one."

Nowhere is Mr. Wick's unparalleled determination more evident than in his relentless battle up and down — and then up again — the hundreds of stairs leading to his sunrise duel with the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) at Sacré-Cœur in Paris. Oy, our knees ache just thinking about.

"There's so much to play with," stunt coordinator Stephen Dunlevy says of the memorable set piece. "We have ramps on the sides with trees. There's people getting shot and getting tripped off ramps and trees and down railing and over the sides."

Check out the featurette below (via IGN). And if you're some kind of masochist, Lionsgate put together a loop of John rolling down those steps for 10 hours straight. Easy there, Satan!

In addition to both theatrical trailers, here are the bonus features that await you in all versions of the Chapter 4 home release...

Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin: Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have a partnership that stretches all the way back to the first Matrix film. In this retrospective piece, we trace their remarkable friendship and decades-long collaboration.

Train Like a Killer: Weapons Master Robert “Rock” Galotti and Keanu Reeves reveal the rigorous training that Keanu had to endure to make John Wick: Chapter 4 a reality – from gunplay, to jiu jitsu, to some hard-hitting stunt work.

Making A Killing: In John Wick, sets are not merely the backdrop for each scene — they are integral parts of the action, with Wick often using whatever is on hand to take the fight to his enemies. Here we explore the craft at play in designing the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the ways set design and action choreography go hand in hand in this legendary series.

The Psychology of a Killer: Chad Stahelski explores the psychology of John Wick, a character who, despite four films, is still a mystery in many ways. We unpack the complicated code of ethics that Wick lives by, and the ironic bonds he shares with the men trying to kill him.

The Blind Leading the Fight: John Wick: Chapter 4 witnesses the arrival of Caine, a blind killer played by legendary actor and martial artist Donnie Yen. With a style not seen since The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, Caine shows that a killer’s greatest instincts come not from his eyes, but from his mind. Here we uncover Yen’s journey on this film, exploring his prep for the role, his insight into the character, and his intense training regimen to portray this unlikely killer.

Suit Up / Shoot Up: Costume Designer Paco Delgado uncovers the cooler-than-cool suits worn by the assassins of John Wick that feature bulletproof lining — just what every killer needs for a night out on the town. We also explore the more refined looks of the Marquis and the Old West-inspired garb of the Tracker.

Packing a Punch: Pulling off a kill takes a village. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the way Team Wick incorporates special effects into the practical stunts and locations of the film.

One Killer Shot: John Wick: Chapter 4 features one of the boldest single-take shots ever attempted in action filmmaking. Fight Choreographers Jeremy Marinas and Laurent Demianoff team up with Stunt Coordinator Scott Rogers to dive into the creative challenges that went into planning this one-shot sequence that sees John Wick take on Paris’s deadliest killers.

Killing at the Speed of Traffic: Take a look at a nonstop action sequence featuring John Wick’s car-fu at the Arc de Triomphe! The driving force of this piece will be a look at the effects achieved at the iconic location, and sets the stakes of every assassin in Paris descending on Wick.

A Shot in the Dark: The John Wick series takes audiences into a world that is both thematically and visually dark. For film crews, that meant enduring hundreds of night shoots, with crews switching to a virtually nocturnal mode of life for long stretches of production. Here we explore the tenacious work of cast and crew members who tough it out night after night in pursuit of Wick’s dark, iconic aesthetic. Along the way, we explore some of the most iconic night scenes in the film, culminating with Wick’s brutal staircase fight.

In Honor of the Dead: In creating John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski drew on references from some of the greatest films ever made. Uncover the cinematic homages depicted in the film, from David Lean to John Woo, to the samurai epics of post-war Japan.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available on Digital with all the extra bells and whistles. The film hits On Demand June 13 before making its way to 4K Ultra HD ($42.99), Blu-ray ($39.99), and DVD ($29.96) June 23.

The Continental, a limited Peacock series about the origins of the killer-friendly hotel at the center of the franchise premieres on the service in September. A spinoff movie — Ballerina — hits the big screen next summer.