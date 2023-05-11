Most Excellent! Keanu Reeves Reuniting With His '90s Rock Band Dogstar

(L-R) American drummer Robert Mailhouse, American guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and Canadian actor and bassist Keanu Reeves of the American rock band Dogstar pose for a group portrait circa May, 1999 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

(L-R) American drummer Robert Mailhouse, American guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and Canadian actor and bassist Keanu Reeves of the American rock band Dogstar pose for a group portrait circa May, 1999 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is officially returning to his bass slapping ways. After several months of overt teases made over social media, the John Wick star will reunite with his '90s rock band — Dogstar — for a performance on May 27 at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, the group announced via Instagram. Per ABC News, the set includes new music off their forthcoming (and currently-untitled) third album.

Dogstar, whose membership also includes Bret Domrose (guitar/vocals) and Rob Mailhouse (drums), hasn't publicly appeared onstage since the early 2000s. At its peak, the band toured around the world; dropped a 1996 EP, Quattro Formaggi; and released two studio alums: Our Little Visionary (1996) and Happy Ending (2000).

New Addition to BottleRock 2023!🔥



Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves will be performing brand new songs. Catch their first major performance in decades on Saturday, May 27th 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MgdfpjRR9V — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 10, 2023

During a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, Reeves was asked if he saw Dogstar as more of a hobby when compared to his mainstream acting career. "We play in a band," answered the Bill & Ted alumnus. "We f—ing make music. We try to make records. We hang out. Is it a hobby? I don't know. We get paid, so isn't that professional? So, OK, I'm a professional hobbyist."

"I think he enjoys getting on the bus and traveling," added Mailhouse. "You get on and just do whatever 10 guys will do on a bus. He really likes that."

Domrose, meanwhile, praised Reeves as "the most creative, melodic bass player," going on to add, "he comes in with what he calls the Reeves ditties."

This year's BottleRock Napa Valley music festival takes place in Napa Valley between May 26-28. Other notable acts are Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, War, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crowe, Dayglow, Wu-Tang Clan, The Struts, Bastille, and Carly Rae Jepson.

