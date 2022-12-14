'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus joins ‘John Wick’ universe in 'Ballerina' spinoff film

All through the epic run of AMC”s just-concluded The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus showed he’s more than tough enough for zombies. But is he tough enough for the Continental Hotel?

Fans of Lionsgate's John Wick franchise — which, if we’re being honest, is just about everybody — are soon gonna have the chance to find out. Reedus’ name is reportedly the latest to be added to the already-stacked cast of Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff movie anchored by Ana de Armas in the role of a reluctant but revenge-minded assassin.

Deadline reports that Reedus has boarded a Ballerina ensemble that already includes a starting lineup of awesome star power, including de Armas alongside returning John Wick actors Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Even main man Keanu Reeves himself is expected to show up in the spinoff in a reported cameo role. The film officially entered production last month in Prague.

There’s no early word on what type of character Reedus will play among the secret-society good guys and bad seeds that form the violent web of loyalties and vendettas in John Wick’s deadly world. But it’s definitely a busy period for the 53 year-old action icon, who’s already set to dive back into AMC’s Robert Kirkman-created zombieland as the titular star of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, an upcoming spinoff based on Reedus' fan-favorite character set in AMC's expanded TWD universe.

Helmed by Underworld and Live Free or Die Hard directing veteran Len Wiseman, Ballerina is produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who’s also heading back to the chair for the fourth mainline film in the John Wick franchise. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee also produce; the studio hasn’t yet revealed when Ballerina will be spinning its way into theaters.

In the meantime, Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, McShane, and Reddick are set to be joined by series newcomers Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Bill Skarsgård in John Wick Chapter 4, which is set to land on March 24 of next year. For good measure, Peacock is also prepping small-screen event series The Continental, which as the name suggests, explores the behind-the-scenes workings at the mysterious house of hospitality where John Wick’s many assassins — no matter their loyalties — hang their hats.