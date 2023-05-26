Will John Wick Return? Lionsgate Teases John Wick 5 & More Spinoff Projects On The Way

Funny how $1 billion at the global box office can change the whole ballgame, wouldn't you agree?

While Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski hoped to lay the character of John Wick to rest (both figuratively and literally) with the release of Chapter 4, fate had other plans.

The film's stellar performance — a near-perfect critic score score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and almost $430 million in worldwide ticket sales, which pushed the franchise over the $1 billion-mark just last week — has made Lionsgate rethink the future of Reeves' world-weary assassin. Abandoning the cash cow at such a critical juncture would be madness; not when there are so many gold coins to be made.

Speaking on a Q3 earnings call attended by members of the press this week, the studio's Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake teased a fifth entry in the main series, as well as video game titles and future spinoffs meant to follow Ballerina and Peacock's The Continental.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience, he said (via Collider). "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series. The Continental will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Earlier this month, longtime Wick producer Basil Iwanyk stated that Reeves and Stahelski will attempt to hash out the story parameters of another big screen installment over "a couple bottles of whiskey" during a promotional trip to Japan in September.

"These movies are really hard for Keanu and Chad, and everybody," he explained. "By the time each one is over, most involved have said, never again, this is too hard and we’re not getting any younger. Then time goes by, you see it embraced by fans, and after working together every year for 11 years, it’s become a family in some demented way, and we miss each other. But I totally defer to Chad and Keanu to figure out what and if that story is."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available on Digital with all of the bonus feature bells and whistles. The film hits On Demand June 13 before making its way to 4K Ultra HD ($42.99), Blu-ray ($39.99), and DVD ($29.96) June 23.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks into Peacock this September. Ballerina (directed by Underworld alum Len Wiseman) hits the big screen June 7, 2024.