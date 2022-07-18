Watch a full-on T-Rex rescue in exclusive clip from ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ final season

It’s been a deliciously dino-tastic kind of summer for the Jurassic World franchise on screens both big and small. Fresh on the heels of Jurassic World Dominion stomping out a huge path at the movie box office, we’re now only hours away from this month’s debut of the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous at Netflix.

Despite all their hardships on the far side of Isla Nublar, the kids have come a long way in DreamWorks Animation’s Annie-winning animated adventures. By now, though, the gang has gotten pretty good at this whole dino-whispering thing — even when the dinosaur they’re trying to rescue just so happens to be a T-rex (or two). SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at a tense scene from the upcoming final season, and let’s just say that it drives that point home…like, literally.

Check it out:

Left to improvise their way out of danger after dinosaurs start roaming free on the island, our intrepid teens have been building toward their eventful camping stint’s closing act as Camp Cretaceous rounds the corner into its final season. Along the way, there’ve been plenty of lore-rich tie-ins that connect the series with the larger Jurassic Park movie mythos, which seems only fitting for a series that’s executive produced by Jurassic movie masterminds Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

We already know the kids will be vital this season in unraveling the fate of an especially infamous artifact from the original 1993 movie: the lost shaving cream can that the double-crossing Dennis Nedry left behind after trying to smuggle dino DNA out of the park. Human-created dangers all around, in fact, may make for their toughest challenges yet. Here’s the Season 5 story setup straight from the show itself:

“The arrival of Kenji’s father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.”

As this clip shows, they’ve just about got the whole dino part down…if only the rest of the puzzle pieces would fall into place. Developed by Zack Stentz with showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley (who also serve as executive producers), Camp Cretaceous features an awesome voice cast that includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Haley Joel Osment, Glen Powell, Jameela Jamil, Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, and Ryan Potter. The series is a production of Universal Pictures and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and it all comes roaring back to Netlifx beginning July 21.