Wait, did Karl Urban just accidentally confirm 'The Boys' will return for Season 4?

Amazon has yet to announce a renewal, but come on — did we really think this show would be canceled anytime soon?

Amazon has yet to make anything official about a potential fourth season of The Boys, but come on — did anyone really think this show would be canned anytime soon? Sitting down with Variety at this year's SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, cast member Karl Urban (who plays the Supe-hating Billy Butcher) seemingly revealed the existence of Season 4 with a statement about "shooting The Boys through the end of the year."

Again, nothing is confirmed by the studio and SYFY WIRE has reached out to Amazon for comment on the matter. The hit series, which returns to Prime Video this June, released an official teaser trailer for Season 3 on Saturday.

While less than two minutes long, the footage still managed to provide a NSFW speed-run of everything fans should expect from the next eight episodes, including the arrival of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, the much talked about "Herogasm" storyline, an instance of Butcher gaining super-powers, and even a big dance number involving Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

Showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke, who was present alongside a number of other principal cast members, remained tight-lipped about the highly-choreographed musical sequence, hinting: "All I’ll say is that it’s a classic Hollywood number."

The conversation with Variety also touched on the upcoming Star Trek movie featuring the crew of the J.J. Abrams continuity that first began in 2009. Echoing recent comments made by Chris Pine (James T. Kirk), Urban admitted that he was just as blindsided as everyone else and isn't sure if he'll be reprising the role of the Enterprise's resident physician, Leonard "Bones" McCoy. “I haven’t seen a script, I know nothing," he said. "But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We’ll see."

The Boys Season 3 arrives on Prime Video Friday, June 3 with a three-episode premiere.

"The top of the season pretty much picks up a little bit of time after the end of Season 2. Butcher's very frustrated," Urban explained. "He still wants to go to war, but there seems to be a bit of a stagnation. Everyone is quite happy with the status quo and Butcher and Homelander [Antony Starr] want to shake it up a bit. For Butcher this season, he wants to level the playing field. All the old techniques of bribery and coercion are a little bit boring to him, so he wants to take it to the next level. I think the fun thing about this season is it really challenges all of the characters as to, 'How far are you willing to go? Are you willing to become the monster in order to defeat the monster?' Every character comes to that precipice and has to make that choice of whether they're gonna leap or not."