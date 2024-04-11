What Else Has Lisa Frankenstein and Abigail Star Kathryn Newton Been In?

Kathryn Newton is having a monster of a year — literally. The actress stars in two movies involving new takes on iconic monsters. First came Lisa Frankenstein, a comedy horror now streaming on Peacock, and this weekend she stars in Abigail, a new horror romp about a group of criminals who attempt to kidnap a little girl who they don’t know is actually a deadly vampire.

They are just the latest roles for Newton, a rising star who has been in the MCU, trained Pokémon, swapped bodies with a serial killer, and played Reese Witherspoon’s daughter. Here’s everything you need to know about Newton and her career.

Abigail (Alisha Weir) and Sammy (Kathryn Newton) appear in Abigail (2024). Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

Where Did Kathryn Newton Grow Up?

Kathryn Newton was born in Orlando, Florida, on February 8, 1997. Although she grew up in the Sunshine State, her family moved to California when she was 12 and she went to high school at Notre Dame High School, located in Sherman Oaks, a town that’s not too far from Los Angeles. In addition to being an actor, Newton is also a very good golfer, as she was a superstar at the high school level and even had aspirations of qualifying for the U.S. Open, though her athletic career took a backseat once her acting career began to take off and she was getting lead roles.

She got her start acting at a young age, playing a character on the long-running soap opera All My Children when she was just 4 years old. Her next big break came in 2008 when she was cast as one of the kids in the two-season CBS sitcom Gary Unmarried, which followed a divorced couple as they co-parented their kids. Her first lead role on the big screen came in 2012 when she got the main role in Paranormal Activity 4.

What Movies Has Kathryn Newton Been in?

After appearing in two short films in the early ‘00s, Newton made her studio debut with a small role in the 2011 Cameron Diaz comedy Bad Teacher. The next year, she played the lead character, Alex, in Paranormal Activity 4.

In 2017, she had small but important parts in two acclaimed movies, playing a girl at Ladybird’s school in Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film and also playing the daughter of Frances McDormand’s character in Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri, whose death is the inciting incident for the drama. She was then one of the leads in the 2018 comedy Blockers and in 2019 played a Psyduck-owning journalist in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

In 2020, she starred in the horror comedy Freaky, playing a high school girl who swaps bodies with a hulking serial killer played by Vince Vaughn. She starred in the sci-fi romance The Map of Tiny Perfect Things in 2021, and in 2023 she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she played Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This year, Newton has starred in Lisa Frankenstein and the upcoming Abigail, and she’s also in Winner, a biopic about the intelligence leaker Reality Winner that premiered at Sundance.

What TV Shows Has Kathryn Newton Been in?

Newton has become a major movie star, but she got her start on the small screen, beginning when she played Colby Marian Chandler on All My Children at age 4. She then had a main role in Gary Unmarried, and following a one-episode appearance on Mad Men in 2013 and three episodes of Dog With a Blog, she got a recurring role on Supernatural playing Claire Novak.

Newton played Joanie Clark on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, appearing in 10 episodes of the period drama, and she played Abigail Carlson, daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s well-to-do character on HBO’s hit miniseries Big Little Lies.

She played Amy March in the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of Little Women, and most recently was the lead of the 2019 Netflix series The Society. Clearly, it’s been films rather than TV where Newton’s been the most active, recently.

Abigail premieres in theaters on April 19.