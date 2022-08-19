'Killer Klowns' return in creepy promo for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

What's scarier than a creepy clown. A creepy alien clown with all kinds of freaky gadgets for torturing unsuspecting humans. That's right, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space are back, and they're beaming their way to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Universal announced this week that the Klowns, first introduced in the cult classic 1988 film Killer Klowns from Outer Space, are set to headline their own attraction at Halloween Horror Nights when it launches next month at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Klowns will join a crowded roster of horror icons that includes mainstays and newcomers, and it's especially exciting to see them back in action after so many years of hope for a sequel that, as of this writing, hasn't materialized.

And this wasn't any old announcement. Universal highlighted the return of the Killer Klowns by releasing a short film online that follows what happens when four jocks on a road trip have an unexpected encounter at a lonely gas station. Check it out below:

We don't know if any of the Universal Studios Klowns will have their shrink rays handy for Halloween Horror Nights, but you should definitely expect plenty of malevolent carnival action. It's all the fun of a circus mixed with all the terror of...well, also a circus, we guess.

The Killer Klowns are the latest in a long line of horror attractions already announced for the annual Halloween, event, which kicks off Sept. 9. This year's Halloween Horror Nights headliners include a new attraction from The Weeknd, a "Horrors of Blumhouse" section devoted to films like The Black Phone and Freaky, attractions inspired by Jordan Peele's Nope and Us, and appearances by classic Universal monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man. Oh, and just in time for the long-awaited release of Halloween Ends, Michael Myers will be back in action as well.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Sept. 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood, and runs all the way through Halloween night.

