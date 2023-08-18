(l-r) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010)

(l-r) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

As Scott Pilgrim gears up to take on the world again, here’s a refresher on some of the cast of the 2010 movie, now streaming on Peacock.

Looking Back at the Surprisingly Stacked Cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim’s gearing up to fight evil exes again. This week, Netflix premiered the trailer for a new animated series based on Bryan Lee O'Malley’s seminal comic series, which saw a gaming and music-obsessed slacker needing to fight (literally and figuratively) for love. The show is not the first time that the comic has been adapted for the screen; in 2010, Universal Pictures released a film version of the series, Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which is now streaming on Peacock.

The new cartoon series actually brings back the original cast of the Universal movie to reprise all their now-animated roles, which is something of a coup. As you can see if you watch the movie now, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is astounding, full of people who would go on to be massive stars less than a decade after its release.

Who's Who in the Stacked Cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (9/10) Movie CLIP - Level One: X2 Bonus (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Michael Cera was something of a big name already when he was cast as the lead in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Prior to the movie, he’d already starred as George Michael Bluth in the TV show Arrested Development and appeared on the big screen in films like Superbad and Juno. Since Scott Pilgrim, Cera has kept busy, starring or appearing in numerous shows and movies including the Arrested Development revivals, the Hulu series Life & Beth, and most recently Barbie, where he played the one and only Allan.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (3/10) Movie CLIP - How Are You Doing That With Your Mouth? (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Mary Elizabeth Winstead played Ramona Flowers, Scott’s girlfriend and a kick-ass character herself. Before Scott Pilgrim, Winstead had been in a few movies, including horror flicks like Final Destination 3, Black Christmas, and Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, along with the Die Hard sequel Live Free or Die Hard. Since Scott Pilgrim, her star has only risen, as she was the lead in the thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, the action flick Gemini Man, and the Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey. On the small screen, she led Season 3 of Fargo, and she’s playing Hera Syndulla in the latest Star Wars series, Ahsoka.

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

(l-r) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

Although he had a significant filmography when Scott Pilgrim came out, where he played Scott’s cool gay roommate, it wouldn’t have been unfair to think of Kieran Culkin primarily as the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. However, now he’s arguably the more famous Culkin for his leading role as Roman Roy in the acclaimed HBO drama Succession, which concluded earlier this year.

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Anna Kendrick Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Anna Kendrick doesn’t have a ton to do as Scott’s younger (but significantly more mature) sister Stacey in the movie, and though Kendrick had impressed audiences in the Twilight Movies and Up in the Air, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination, she wasn’t necessarily a massive star when Scott Pilgrim came out. That changed two years later with the release of the acapella movie Pitch Perfect, and Kendrick has been in tons of movies in the past decade and change. She’s also the voice of Poppy in the Trolls movies.

Brie Larson as Natalie V. "Envy" Adams

Brie Larson as Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (3/10) Movie CLIP - How Are You Doing That With Your Mouth? (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Brie Larson might be the biggest “wow, I can’t believe she’s in this” actor in Scott Pilgrim. She’d been on TV prior to the movie, starring in the sitcoms Raising Dad and The United States of Tara. But, in the years after Scott Pilgrim, Larson starred in the acclaimed indie movie Short Term 12, won a Best Actress Oscar for Room, and was cast as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s also appeared in movies like 21 Jump Street, Kong: Skull Island, and this year’s Fast X. Perhaps it was foreshadowing that in 2010 she was playing Scott’s famous ex, Envy Adams.

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Alison Pill as Kim Pine in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (9/10) Movie CLIP - Level One: X2 Bonus (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Before she played Kim, the sour drummer in Scott's band, Alison Pill had been in several movies and TV shows, none of which were exceptionally well-known except perhaps for the biopic Milk. In the past 13 years, though, she’s been very busy, mostly on TV, where she was a lead in the HBO series The Newsroom, starred in American Horror Story: Cult, and played Dr. Agnes Jurati in Star Trek: Picard, among others. She’s been on the big screen, too, with roles in films like Midnight in Paris, Vice, and Hail, Caesar!

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (3/10) Movie CLIP - How Are You Doing That With Your Mouth? (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

After Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza is probably the Scott Pilgrim actor whose career took off the most after the movie, where she played a foul-mouthed acquaintance (not friend) of Scott’s. Before the film, she’d been in the Adam Sandler comedy Funny People and the first season of NBC’s Parks and Rec — which was not a smash sensation at the beginning the way it would become. Since the film, she’s been all over the big screen and the small screen. She’s starred in movies like Ingrid Goes West, Happiest Season, and Emily the Criminal. On TV, in addition to Parks and Rec becoming huge, she starred in Legion and Season 2 of The White Lotus, along with a host of other appearances.

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

Chris Evans is an interesting one, because he was already a pretty big deal when he was cast to play Lucas Lee, one of Ramona’s evil exes and a movie star. Indeed, his casting as Lucas Lee was riffing off of his previous performances as Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies, and he’d also already been in films like The Perfect Score and Sunshine. But, one year after Scott Pilgrim, he starred in Captain America: The First Avenger. In addition to his major role in the MCU, he’s also been in Snowpiercer, Knives Out, Netflix's action flick The Gray Man, and Lightyear — where he played the real human Buzz Lightyear.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (5/10) Movie CLIP - The Vegan Police (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Brandon Routh hasn’t become a bigger star since he played Ramona’s vegan bassist ex in Scott Pilgrim, but the movie did come out during a lull in his career that he has recovered from. It’s understandable. He was cast as an unknown to play the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, but his career didn’t exactly take off after that, and Scott Pilgrim was one of his higher-profile roles in the years following the film. But, he found success playing The Atom, a different DC superhero in TV’s Arrowverse, and has been keeping busy since. You might have spotted him in an episode of NBC’s Quantum Leap revival earlier this year.

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon "G-Man" Graves

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Gordon Graves in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (9/10) Movie CLIP - Level One: X2 Bonus (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Jason Schwarzman was already pretty famous before he played the leader of the League of Evil Exes. He’d worked with Wes Anderson for more than two decades at this point, appearing in Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, along with other notable films like I Heart Huckabees. Since Scott Pilgrim, he’s worked with Anderson many more times, on Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, and this year's Asteroid City, but he’s been in other big movies, too. Notably, he voiced the villain The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Mae Whitman as Roxanne "Roxy" Richter

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (6/10) Movie CLIP - Bi-Furious (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Mae Whitman, who played one of Ramona’s exes, had already built up a lengthy filmography as a child actor ahead of Scott Pilgrim, having played the president’s daughter in Independence Day, voiced a main character in the Cartoon Network series Johnny Bravo, and starred in the sitcom State of Grace. She also was in Arrested Development, where she played Egg Ann, George Michael’s girlfriend. Since Scott Pilgrim, she’s been on Family Guy a lot, starred in Parenthood, voiced April O’Neil in 92 episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is now streaming on Peacock.