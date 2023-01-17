Jeremy Renner 'very excited' to be home from hospital after snowplow accident

And he's home just in time to catch the Season 2 premiere of his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown.

He's a real-life superhero. Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital after a horrific snowplow accident earlier this month, just in time for him to catch the Season 2 premiere of his Paramount+ show.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," the actor wrote Monday night in response to a Twitter post from the official account for the crime thriller series, Mayor of Kingstown. Renner, who turned 52 on Jan. 7 during his hospital stay, added a pair of folded hands emojis and a heart.

The actor — best known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows like The Avengers and Hawkeye — had been hospitalized since New Year's Day when his snowcat rolled while he was clearing snow and trying to free stuck vehicles around his home in Nevada. Renner had climbed out of the snowplow to talk to someone, according to authorities, and tried to get back in after he saw that it was rolling.

After being taken to the hospital, the actor was listed in "critical but stable" condition. A day after the accident, Renner's family released an update on his condition, stating that the actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January).” His family added at the time that he "returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Following surgery, the actor has used social media to update fans on how he's been holding up. A Jan. 3 post to his Instagram account included a photo of him lying in a hospital bed with a bruised face, and the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Jan. 5, he gave another update, sharing a video on Twitter of his head being massaged while in a hospital bed, along with the caption, "A 'not ... great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."

For the past few days, the actor has been using his social media accounts to promote Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown, which dropped Sunday. Renner stars as Mike McLusky in the series that deals with the prison system. "I hope you all enjoy the show," Renner tweeted Tuesday morning. "So much more coming your way."

