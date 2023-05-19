Every Episode of Mrs. Davis, Recapped and Explained By the Creators and Stars

Try as we might, SYFY WIRE is simply unable to be as helpful as Mrs. Davis, the titular A.I. in the just-concluded Peacock series. But, maybe that’s a good thing, because if we were like Mrs. Davis, we might have a nun on a quest to destroy us, like Betty Gilpin’s Sister Simone. Even so, we’re going to do our best to help you understand everything there is to know about the series.

RELATED: Mrs. Davis Showrunner and Stars Explain That Bonkers Finale, Why It Ended That Way

Now that the series finale is streaming, we’ve rounded up all our coverage of all eight episodes of the twisty, genre-bending show, which was created by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. We’ve got recaps, interviews with the creators and stars, and explainers for every hour of the series. We hope you’re happy with it — customer satisfaction is our Holy Grail, too.

Jay (Andy McQueen) and Simone (Betty Gilpin) appear in episode 4 of season 1 of Mrs. Davis. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Peacock

Episode 1: Read our recap of the series premiere here. Then read our exclusive interview with the co-creators and stars Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman (Wiley) breaking down the first episode. After that, read this interview with star Betty Gilpin about why she’s been waiting her whole life for a show like this, followed by this interview about what she picked up from real nuns while preparing to play Sister Simone. And, though the interview was conducted before the show premiered, we also have co-creator Damon Lindelof discussing the question of whether or not A.I. can be evil. (If you’re looking to learn, we also unpacked the real science behind the dangers of A.I.)

Episode 2: Read our recap of Episode 2 here. Then read our interview with the co-creators as they break down the episode’s big twists. After that, read our interview with Chris Diamantopoulos, who plays the Resistance leader JQ.

Episode 3: Read our recap of Episode 3 here. Then read our interview with Lindelof about the “epic and stupid” Excalibattle.

Related

Episode 4: Read our recap of Episode 4 here. Then read our interview with Hernandez unpacking Simone and Jay’s marriage issues.

Episode 5: Read our recap of Episode 5 here. Then read our interview with Hernandez and Gilpin about all that head-exploding action in the episode.

Episode 6: Read our recap of Episode 6 here. Then read our interview with the episode’s director and Andy McQueen (Jay) about the Bourne-inspired heist. After that, read our interview with Teller, one-half of the magician duo Penn & Teller, who consulted on the magic in the show.

Episode 7: Read our recap of Episode 7 here. Then read our interview with Hernandez about the explosive ending and the mother of all reveals.

Episode 8: Read our recap of the finale here. Then read our interview with the creators and stars unpacking all the craziness that went down in it. After that, read our interview with Diamantopoulos about why the ending might not be happy for everyone. We’ve also got an explainer of what the ending means and the story behind that Buffalo Wild Wings reveal.

All eight episodes of Mrs. Davis are now streaming on Peacock