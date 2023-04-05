Get out the vote! ’Nope’, ‘M3GAN,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ and more nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards

It’s that time once again when MTV puts the call out for fans to have their own say in which movies and TV shows pushed all the right buttons over the course of the past year. And with voting now open for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, is it really any surprise to see M3GAN and Pablo Escobear join Jordan Peele on the year's short list of nominees?

Nope shows up to the MTV awards party with a trio of nominations, as fans begin lighting up the online-based poll. Peele’s sci-fi horror freakout notched the overall nomination for Best Movie, alongside separate nods to Nope actor Keke Palmer (as Emerald “Em” Haywood) for Best Performance in a Movie, and to Palmer once again for Best Comedic Performance.

Nope’s in some pretty creepy company, though, flanked by a pair of non-human horror stars who stole the show — and even the blow — in this year’s Cocaine Bear and M3GAN. Cocaine Bear picked up a pair of MTV nominations, one for Best Villain (for “The Bear” itself!) and another for star Jesse Tyler Ferguson in the Most Frightened Performance category. M3GAN, meanwhile, puts her moves up against Cocaine Bear’s adrenalized athleticism as a Best Villain contender, setting up a sinister animal-versus-android showdown we’d definitely advise watching from a comfortably safe distance.

Keanu Reeves’ brooding master of melee arts hasn’t even had time to lick his well-earned wounds with John Wick: Chapter 4 still in theaters, but that didn’t stop the secret-society assassin from picking up an MTV nod of his own. Reeves answers the bell as a nominee in the Best Fight category — not for any particular face-off moment, but literally for going against “everyone” — which is kinda in keeping with the film’s fewer-words, more-action winning formula.

Joining Nope on the list of Best Movie nominees are Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Smile, and Scream VI. Tom Cruise and Maverick aced six nods in all, with Stranger Things at Netflix also scoring half a dozen awards nominations. The Last of Us, HBO’s breakout series featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, shambled closely behind, earning five nominations overall.

Voting for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards is now live here, with online polls open through April 17. The Golden Popcorn will be passed around at 9 p.m. ET on May 7, with MTV’s live broadcast of the always-unpredictable ceremony, this year hosted by Drew Barrymore. You can check out the full lineup of nominees at MTV’s main awards page.

Both the theatrical and unrated versions of M3GAN are streaming now on Peacock, alongside the first three John Wick films. Cocaine Bear and Nope are both available on digital.