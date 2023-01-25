Watch: Drew Barrymore surprises Allison Williams with creepy ‘M3GAN’ cosplay (and dance!)

Drew Barrymore has set the bar extremely high for this year’s Halloween costumes inspired by ‘M3GAN.’ To celebrate having Allison Williams on her daytime talk show Wednesday morning, Barrymore put on a killer dance performance as the homicidal doll — complete with dress, stockings, hair, and a pair of colored contacts that gave her the appearance of a dead-eyed machine.

As you might expect, Williams was completely nonplussed. “I’m just continuing to adjust in real time to this being the way this is happening,” the actress said of the unexpected interview format. “Just let to you in on any lag in my responses to your questions.”

The film, which currently holds a near-perfect score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, has brought in over $125 million at the global box office. It’s performed so well, in fact, that Universal Picture has already green-lit a sequel (appropriately titled M3GAN 2.0) for a wide theatrical release in early 2025.

“Obviously, M3GAN, we never know how these things are gonna go, but you can hope for a certain outcome,” Williams told Barrymore, who was still in character. “I’m gonna be self-deprecating and say it’s about you. If people loved M3GAN and they got her, that’s why.”

Watch the full reveal below:

Gerard Johnstone directed the project, working off a script from Akela Cooper (Malignant). The screenwriter conceived of the story with James Wan, who produced the feature with Jason Blum. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward) co-star.

“Most of the creepy dolls tend to be objects of supernatural origin, and we wanted to do something a bit different,” Wan explained to SYFY WIRE. “With the way the world is changing, and how technology is playing such a big part of our everyday life and how addicted we are to technology, it just felt right that M3GAN be a product of that world.”

Williams was an executive producer on the project alongside Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance).

M3GAN is now playing in theaters everyone and available to rent/purchase on VOD platforms.

