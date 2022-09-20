Keke Palmer goes off in a blooper reel as 'Nope' arrives on digital

Nope looks just as fun to make as it was to watch.

Nope, one of the most celebrated genre films of the year, is finally coming home. The film hits digital today ahead of a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release next month, and Universal Pictures is celebrating with several new behind-the-scenes clips.

Though its subject matter and certain key scenes definitely verge into the horrific, Nope is a blast to watch, full of humor and adventure and suspense driven by the performances of its leads: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. It's the kind of film that looks like it was just as fun to make as it was to watch, and now we have proof of that thanks to the arrival of a new clip from the film's gag reel.

In the footage below, you'll see Palmer absolutely going off during her introductory monologue, throwing various improvisations into the mix while never missing a beat. You'll also see some of the, uh...unique challenges of shooting a film that heavily uses horses.

Check out the gag reel below:

But that's not all. Universal also dropped three other behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming home media release, including an inside look at the now-infamous Gordy attack, a snippet of footage diving into the amazing "blood rain" sequence, and a clip that shows us the Gordy attack without Gordy himself inserted into the sequence, relying instead on the full (and very effective) motion capture performance from Terry Notary.

You can check out all three clips below:

You can see much more of this footage, and more bonus features, on the Nope digital and physical media release, which include a 56-minute documentary about the making of the film, five deleted scenes, the full gag reel, a featurette on how the UFO known as "Jean Jacket" was created, and a featurette on Eadweard Muybridge, the man behind the Horse in Motion footage that's a key part of the Haywood heritage.

If you want Nope on digital, you can grab it right now, or you can wait for the physical media release on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween.