Fall back into the dangerous primeval world of NBC's 'La Brea' in first teaser trailer for Season 2

NBC's tenure in a mysterious primeval land continues with the first look teaser trailer for the super-sized second season of La Brea, which returns to the network (and streams next-day on Peacock) this fall.

"This has always been a show, at its heart, that's about a divided family trying to get back to each other," creator and showrunner David Appelbaum explained to Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted to bring that same spirit to Season 2, but with a whole new context. This is an action-adventure thrill ride, but it's crucial that we also make it a deeply emotional story. Finding that balance was one of the main goals as we charted out Season 2."

The show is a sweeping sci-fi thriller about a family separated across time and space when half of them fall into a massive sink hole that sends them (along with a bevy of other survivors) into the past where they find so many incredibly weird mysteries they'd make a hardcore Lost fan blush.

Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore co-star in the sci-fi hit.

Watch the teaser now:

"This season will still largely take place in 10,000 BC. However, we will no longer be telling a concurrent story in modern-day Los Angeles. Instead, we will be telling a story in 1988 Los Angeles," Appelbaum continued. "We think this will add a new layer of fun and intrigue to the episodes. It's also a story I don't think anyone in the audience would have expected when they first started watching the show. We love the idea of keeping our viewers on their toes and never knowing what's around the next corner."

Appelbaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson, and Chris Hollier serve as executive producers. The show marks a co-production between Universal Television, Australia’s Matchbox Pictures (both of which are divisions of Universal Studio Group), and Keshet Studios.

La Brea returns for its second season on NBC Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 9 p.m. EST. New episodes will be available to exclusively stream on Peacock the day after they air. Click here for more details on the network's fall 2022-23 programming schedule. Following its premiere last September, the series became the top new show of the fall, as well as the most popular new drama, among the 18-49 demographic.

Season 1 of La Brea is currently streaming on Peacock.