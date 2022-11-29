Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ breaks ‘Stranger Things 4’ record as most-watched Netflix TV premiere ever

It’s no surprise there’s a lot of interest around Tim Burton’s revival of the beloved Addams Family franchise Wednesday — but just how much actually is a bit of a shock. You might even say it’s a bit of a strange(r) thing than expected.

Fresh off the first season hitting Netflix last week, TV Line reports Wednesday has broken a viewership record previously set by the fourth season of Stranger Things. It seem if there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Netflix audiences tuning in for supernatural shows. Wednesday clocked a mind-boggling 341.23 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 debut, which sets a new record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the streamer.

The record was previously held by Stranger Things 4, which hit 335.01 million hours during the week of May 30 through June 5. The Tim Burton pedigree obviously gives Wednesday some buzz, along with the name recognition for the Addams Family in general, but it’s still surprising to see a new series beat out the streamer’s biggest hit series during its first week of release.

We’ve yet to hear anything official about a second season of Wednesday, but if the show keeps blowing up the charts like this and shows some staying power, it stands to reason there could be a few more adventures down the line for the Addams Family and the crew at Nevermore Academy.

Word of mouth is also looking strong for the series, with critics mostly hailing Burton’s aesthetic and creative take on the material, as well as the dynamite performance of Jenna Ortega as the namesake Wednesday at the center of the series. The cast also went all-in for the series, with co-star Fred Armisen literally shaving his head for his one-episode appearance. If the show comes back, we’d imagine Armisen might have to don the razor again.

The first season of Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.

