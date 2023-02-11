'Fast X' star Vin Diesel & David Twohy reveal plans for ‘Riddick: Furya’ sequel - stream the trilogy on Peacock

It’s no secret that Vin Diesel and franchise director David Twohy have been wanting for a while to make a fourth film in the dark sci-fi Chronicles of Riddick series (which, by the way, is streaming in full at Peacock). But with 10 years gone since Universal Pictures’ 2013 release of Riddick — the third chapter in John B. Riddick’s misanthropic space saga — it somehow feels like a new kind of milestone to finally see their plans taking actual shape.

A long-in-development fourth Riddick film is indeed in the works, reports Deadline, with Diesel reprising his night-sighted antihero’s role while Twohy — who’s helmed all three previous films in the series — also returns to the director’s chair. Titled Riddick: Furya, the new movie will reportedly take direct aim at giving Riddick some answers about his enigmatic ancestry as one of the last of the mysterious Furyan warrior race.

As fans know, there’s a lot to answer on that front: An eternally wanted man for past murderous misdeeds, Riddick himself tends to tackle life one quarter-mile at a time (to borrow a phrase from another iconic Diesel character). It’s a necessary survivalist trait for a guy with a price on his head; one that makes Riddick a smooth operator independent of any inborn ties to a people or place.

But it looks like all of that might be about to change. Riddick: Furya will reportedly send the last known Furyan on a mission to his actual homeworld, “a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers,” Deadline’s synopsis indicates. “But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.”

The Riddick franchise has always been a passion project for Diesel, who famously even borrowed against his own home to secure financing for the third film. For Riddick: Furya, Diesel reportedly is producing (via his One Race production banner) alongside his sister and longtime production collaborator Samantha Vincent (Fast Five, xXx: Return of Xander Cage). Equally entwined with the series is Twohy, who co-wrote Pitch Black alongside original story creators Jim and Ken Wheat and carries writing and directing credit on all three movies: Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), and Riddick (2013). Twohy reportedly will again handle writing on the upcoming fourth film.

With the series seemingly on the cusp of shaking off its cult favorite status, its passionate fans, Twohy told Deadline, “have demanded” a fourth Riddick movie “for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

It’s a hugely intriguing setup for a resourceful lone wolf like Riddick, and one that fans have been dying to see for the better part of two decades. Whether you’re new to the franchise or just ready to celebrate Riddick: Furya’s official reveal with a binge back to the past, Peacock’s the place to get your John B. Riddick fix: Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick are all streaming at the bird app right now.