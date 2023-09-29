Everything Streaming on Peacock in October 2023: Five Nights at Freddy's, Chucky, John Carpenter & More

Trick or treat! — Is there a better month for streaming than October? Peacock must not think so, because the bird app is approaching peak plumage as spooky season rounds the corner, strutting straight into autumn with a ridiculously stacked slate of original new movies and shows.

Scares are the theme as the small-screen universe turns its annual cravings toward some guilt-free, fall-season couch time, and Peacock arrives prepared for the occasion with a peck-tacular lineup of streaming screams. From the Season 3 debut of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky on October 5 all the way through to the Blumhouse-produced Five Nights at Freddy’s on October 27 (which is hitting Peacock and opening wide in theaters), the entire month on Peacock comes loaded with exclusive frights and horror sights that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Want some highlights? Of course you do — so keep scrolling!

Chucky: Season 3

Everyone's friend ‘til the end is back beginning October 5, as Season 3 of Chucky finds our favorite good guy doll ensconced with the most powerful family in the world in his unending thirst for power. Yep, we’re talking America’s First Family — as in the actual White House — as viewers start the season vexed by some numinous national security questions: What’s Chucky doing in a place like this? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to him inside the world’s most secure building… all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Elsewhere, Tiffany will face a looming crisis of her own, as the police close in on her in the wicked wake of “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

One of horror’s greatest creators is un-retiring for a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series that’s poised to premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning October 13. Straight from the mind of the master himself, John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of seemingly-safe suburbia.

Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who actually lived through it, with firsthand accounts brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage — all presented within the visual language of horror films while deploying the tools and techniques of documentaries. John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams curates a uniquely frightening experience from the legendary director, writer, and producer... the kind, in other words, that only a brain like Carpenter’s could dream up.

Wolf Like Me: Season 2

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions when the second season of Wolf Like Me comes howling onto Peacock on October 19, as viewers reunite with Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) in the next phase of their relationship. Season 2 continues the intrigue where it last left off, as Mary and Gary face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. Will their expected bundle of joy turn out to be a human… or a wolf? With Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, new secrets from her past will be revealed — can their relationship withstand the reappearance of those long-vanished ghosts? And just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family, anyway?

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Can you survive five nights? Just in time for Halloween, the terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event on October 27 as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN and The Black Phone — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s both to the big screen and Peacock. Based on the hit video games created by Scott Cawthon, the hugely-hyped movie stars The Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson as a down-on-his-luck security guard who takes a job at a defunct pizza arcade that’s unlike any other. Freddy Fazbear and slew of killer animatronics (brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) lie in wait once it’s time to go to work on the night shift, with Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost), Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes), and Matthew Lillard (Scream) rounding out the killer cast.

We’re just scratching the surface of all the horror and — lest we forget — all the science fiction, fantasy, and more genre goodies set to tumble into your trick-or-treat bag this month on Peacock. The third and final Peacock-exclusive installment in The Continental: From the World of John Wick hits the platform on October 6, while Peacock original Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken surfaces on October 20. In the thick of it all, there’s a ton of awesome movie classics debuting on October 1, including — only for starters — the full Back to the Future trilogy, Cowboys & Aliens, E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, Ender’s Game, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World.

Last but not least, don’t forget to check out the loaded lineup of horror films set to continue the chills from their Peacock arrival last month (peep the full list here), and save some space on the weekends for football: All autumn long, Peacock’s the place to catch Big Ten and Notre Dame college football on Saturdays and prime-time NFL action on Sundays.

Check out this month's full lineup of Halloween Horror Highlights on Peacock:

Titles marked with * are exclusive to Peacock.

October 1

Escape Plan, 2013*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*

Krampus, 2015*

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Mist, 2007*

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Separation, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006*

Split, 2017*

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*

Winchester, 2018*

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey*

Zombieland, 2009*

October 5

CHUCKY, Season 3, New Episodes

October 12

The Black Phone, 2021*

October 16

Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*

October 27

Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023*

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s coming to Peacock in October:

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock; Items in bold are Peacock Originals.

October 1

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000

Clay Pigeons, 1998

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Death Becomes Her, 1992

The Dilemma, 2011

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial, 1982

Ender’s Game, 2013*

Escape Plan, 2013*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Hell Fest, 2018*

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*

Inside Man, 2006

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015*

Krampus, 2015*

The Mist, 2007*

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, 2015

Paul, 2011

Scream 4, 2011

Separation, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006*

Split, 2017*

Step Brothers, 2008*

TED, 2012*

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*

Traffic, 2001

Trainwreck, 2015*

Vampire Academy, 2014*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Winchester, 2018*

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023*

Zombieland, 2009*

1st Look, Season 15, New Episode (LXTV)

2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Portugal

2023 Rugby World Cup – South Africa v. Tonga*

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #1 Porsche Carrera Cup

IMSA – Laguna, CA – Rennsport #2 Porsche Carrera Cup

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Final Round

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Talladega

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Ryder Cup – Day 3

Ryder Cup – Featured Match Session 5*

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics Track & Field – World Road Running Championships*

October 2

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 1

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 3

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's Team Final

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Round 2

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Next Three Days, 2010*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 4

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's Team Final

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 5

2023 Rugby World Cup – New Zealand v. Uruguay*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Men's All Around Final

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 1

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 1

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 1

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 6

2023 Rugby World Cup – France v. Italy*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Women's All Around Final*

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 2

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 2

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 7

2023 Rugby World Cup – England v. Samoa

2023 Rugby World Cup – Ireland v. Scotland*

2023 Rugby World Cup – Wales v. Georgia

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 1

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Round 3

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – American Pharoah Stakes

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Round 3

LIGA MX – Chivas v. Atlas

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte, NC

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 8

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)*

October 8

2023 Rugby World Cup – Fiji v. Portugal

2023 Rugby World Cup – Japan v. Argentina

2023 Rugby World Cup – Tonga v. Romania

Artistic World Gymnastics Championships – Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 2

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America – Final Round

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Championship – Final Round

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Charlotte, NC*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Paris Tours Cycling*

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 8

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 9

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 1

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 10

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Round 2

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 11

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – Jackson T Stephens Cup – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

October 12

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Black Phone, 2021*

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #1 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 13

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta #2 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA – Atlanta, GA – Road Atlanta Qualifying

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 14

2023 Rugby World Cup – Australia v. Fiji*

2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 1*

IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans Part 2

LPGA Buick Shanghai – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. USC

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Almenia (Spanish)

October 15

2023 Rugby World Cup – Quarterfinal

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

LIGA MX – Chivas v. America

Meet the Press (NBC)

Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Las Vegas*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 16

47 Ronin, 2013

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

HellBoy, 2019*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*

Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

October 17

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Ghana (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 18

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 19

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 2

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes*

October 20

2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Round 3

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 21

2023 Rugby World Cup – Semifinal*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #1*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

LPGA BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2

PGA Tour The ZOZO Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 9*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 22

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup COTA #2*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate America

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Homestead*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 9*

Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

October 23

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 1

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 24

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Round 2

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 25

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

St. Andrews Collegiate – Final Round

TODAY (NBC)~

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

October 26

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Home, 2015*

Lil’ Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 2

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Women’s Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 27

2023 Rugby World Cup – 3rd Place Match*

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Paris Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Men’s Short*

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Maybank Championship – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 28

2023 Rugby World Cup – Final

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Men’s Free*

LIGA MX – Chivas v. Tigres

LPGA Maybank Championship – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. Pittsburgh

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Premier League Match Week 10*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 29

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Skate Canada Exhibition Gala*

Meet the Press (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Martinsville*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Premier League Match Week 10*

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

U.S. Women’s Soccer v. Colombia (Spanish)

October 30

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 1

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 31

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup – Round 2

Dateline, Halloween-Themed Marathon

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Figure Skating Sectionals – Eastern Singles Final*

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)