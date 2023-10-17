From Chucky to Five Nights at Freddy's: Quick and Easy Halloween Costumes for Horror Fans

In a panic about your Halloween costume? We've got a bunch of Universal themed ideas from Jurassic World to Cocaine Bear to choose from.

Halloween is almost here, so it's go-time if you still need to grab something creepy and cool to wear when you're dishing out candy, attending parties, or trying to blend in with the kids and score some candy for yourself. SYFY WIRE knows the pressure can be a lot, so we're here to help keep it easy and fun.

With so many great movies, TV shows and classic character costumes available with ready-made options, we've curated several choices that will ensure you're dressed to impress on All Hallow's Eve.

Universal Monsters Frankenstein Mask

Frankenstein Full Mask Photo: Spirit Halloween

Going with the classics is always a winner. If you're a Universal Monsters aficionado, this gorgeous Spirit Halloween Frankenstein mask molded to look like Boris Karloff's classic makeup is a one-and-done costume. The detailing is so good, all you need is a black shirt and some boots to complete the look. Or, have fun with creating your own version of the character with some creative clothing and accessories.

Five Nights at Freddy's Freddy Costume

Freddy Fasbear Costume Photo: Costumes.com

In a matter of days, Five Nights at Freddy's is going to be an even bigger deal with the release of the movie on October 27 in theaters and on Peacock. If you have kids addicted to the horror video game, then this full torso Freddy costume is either going to turn you into their Halloween hero, or give them the scare of their lives. Costumes.com has adult or kid versions of all of the band characters from the franchise, with more or less detail depending on your commitment to the bit.

M3GAN Costume

M3gan Adult Costume Photo: Costumes.com

She opened up 2023 with scares and stellar dance moves, so M3GAN is just waiting for you to make her the perfect Halloween costume. Go solo, or collect a gaggle of your friends to set up your own creepy flash mob at the Halloween party of your choice. Costumes.com has a couple different variations on the costume, including one with an authentic mask of her face if you want to up the scare factor.

Elvira Mistress of the Dark Costume

Elvira Mistress of the Dark Costume Photo: Costumes.com

The undisputed queen of Halloween, Elvira Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson) remains a perennial great choice to emulate. Go full horror Goth with this costume that includes the dress, wig and accessories. Makeup and push up bra is all on you. Or use it to host your own Elvira movie marathon (currently streaming on Peacock).

Chucky

Chucky Adult Costume Photo: Disguise

If Chucky is your Halloween hero, we compiled a bunch of great ways to build a Chucky costume, or at least dress in homage to honor the little psychopath for Halloween. From masks to dresses and this full Disguise costume, there's plenty of Chucky to go around.

Melanie Daniels in The Birds

The Birds Costume Photo: Costumes.com

Once you watch Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, you'll never look at our avian friends the same way. Since the film is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, this macabre Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) costume (complete with attachable birds) is perfect for classic cinema lovers who appreciate very black humor.

Cocaine Bear Mask

Cocaine Bear Mask Photo: Costumes.com

In case you forgot, Cocaine Bear only came out earlier this year. So if you like to put together costumes pulled from the current zeitgeist, then this Cocaine Bear inspired mask is still topical and worthwhile. Just accessorize with a brown fuzzy sweater, some baggies of flour and maybe an ambulance siren sound effect...and voila! Instant superstar!

Creature from the Black Lagoon Mask

Creature From The Black Lagoon Mask Photo: Spirit Halloween

Another Spirit Halloween Universal Monsters mask, this time the Creature from the Black Lagoon. This latex mask covers your whole head so this is an easy costume to pair with a green leotard, some board shorts or a bathing suit.

Gigantosaurus Inflatable Costume

Gigantasaurus Costume Photo: Spirit Halloween

For years, the inflatable T-Rex costumes have been dominating the inflatable costume market, but the Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus is ready for his close up! Essentially one big jump suit, you get inside, inflate with air and then you're good to go when it comes time to scare your trick-or-treaters. Modeled after the apex predator in the last Jurassic World film, this new design brings a little more scare to the party.

Frankenstein and The Bride Top

Frankenstein and Bride Mesh Top Photo: Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy

Not all of us like to do the costume thing for Halloween, but you can meet the costume party invite half way with a cool themed shirt. Cakeworthy has a whole line of Halloween character themed tops, flannels, shirts and dresses that will get you spooky appropriate without all the makeup, sewing or expense if you're just not feeling it this year. This Universal Monsters mesh top is stylish and romantic. But there's also Chucky-themed clothing, Elvira Mistress of the Dark clothing and many other licenses.

