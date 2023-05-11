Legion's Dan Stevens Boards Radio Silence's Mystery Monster Movie at Universal

The next tale of terror from Radio Silence has ensnared another victim.

According to Deadline, Beauty and the Beast and Legion star Dan Stevens will star alongside Melissa Barrera (Scream VI) and Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical) in the filmmaking collective's mysterious horror project currently taking shape at Universal Pictures.

There are no plot details available at this time, but Deadline characterizes the film as an "untitled monster thriller" in the vein of Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man (now streaming on Peacock!) and Chris McKay's Renfield (now streaming on Digital!). In other words, a reinvention that "provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters."

RELATED: 'Scream VI' team Radio Silence reuniting with Melissa Barrera for Universal monster movie

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (co-helmers of Ready or Not and the last two Scream movies) are on board to direct with Chad Villella, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt producing. The screenplay was originally written by Stephen Shields and subsequently punched up by Guy Busick.

Sitting down with FearHQ, Gillett revealed that he and Bettinelli-Olpin are currently preparing the shoot in Ireland. "It is hopefully gonna get up and shooting in the next few week," he said. "I mean, look, getting to work with Melissa again is a dream. She’s become a dear, dear friend over the last few years and if we could work with her on everything, we would. This is a fun movie. It has a lot of the energy people have come to associate our work with. It’s funny, it’s fun, and it’s a bloodbath. We’re excited to share more about it."

This is Stevens' second monster-related vehicle announced this month after it was confirmed he would reunite with The Guest director Adam Wingard for the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (officially titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

Related

Catch up on Universal's latest addition to its creature canon with Renfield — playing in theaters (purchase tickets right here!) and available to purchase on Vudu. Another vampire thriller, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, opens on the big screen Aug. 11. The studio's other summer 2023 blockbusters include Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (June 23), Oppenheimer (July 21) and Strays (Aug. 18).

Looking for some spine-tingling thrills in the meantime? Head over to Peacock for a plethora of horror offerings like The Invisible Man, You Should Have Left, SICK, Black Christmas, They/Them, Train to Busan, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Terrifier, and more!