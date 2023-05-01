Sink your teeth into 'Renfield' as the vampire comedy hits Digital home release on May 2

Get ready, Dracula fans, because Renfield is coming home. Video on-demand platform Vudu announced Monday that the vampire action-comedy starring Nicholas Hoult in the title role and Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula himself will be hitting the service Tuesday, marking the first time the film is available for home viewing following its April theatrical release.

Renfield is already available for pre-order on the service, with a purchase price of $24.99. There's no information on rental prices just yet, but we can expect that information in the coming weeks, as well as more info on streaming platforms and a Blu-ray release. For now, if you've been itching to see Renfield but you couldn't make it to the big screen, you can check it out from the comfort of your couch for the first time.

The film's arrival is part of a larger push by Vudu to highlight some of the most talked-about movies of the spring that are also ready to make the leap to home media, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Pope's Exorcist, Mafia Mamma, and Moving On.

Directed by The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay, Renfield follows the adventures of Dracula's devoted familiar (Hoult) as he tries to make a life for the count in New Orleans. While Dracula (Cage) recovers from a devastating vampire hunter attack, Renfield heads out in search of blood that can refresh his master, only to find that he actually starts to see a way out of the toxic relationship he's been locked in for decades. With the help of an overeager traffic cop (Awkwafina) and a tiny coffin full of bugs, Renfield starts to find a purpose of his own through a battle with a local drug gang. It all goes very well, until Dracula starts to get involved.

Though the film won instant attention for its casting of Cage as Dracula, and the Oscar winner's performance is definitely worth the price of admission, there's a lot more going on in Renfield than just the Count's brutal presence. Hoult and Awkwafina are also having a lot of fun, as is co-star Ben Schwartz in a villain role, and the film is packed with memorial visuals and ambitious stunt work to play up the power that comes with being Dracula's familiar.

Stay tuned for more updates on when and how you can watch Renfield at home.