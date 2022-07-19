All the fake blood on the set of 'Reginald the Vampire' made Jacob Batalon 'want to throw up'

Apparently there is such a thing as drinking too much blood when it comes to the nocturnal diet for an undead creature of the night. Recently chatting with Entertainment Weekly ahead of an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, actor Jacob Batalon admitted that all of the cloyingly sweet fake blood used on the set of SYFY's Reginald the Vampire series (hitting the airwaves this October) royally messed with his gastrointestinal well-being.

"After a while, I'm not going to lie, the taste of the sweet blood literally made me want to throw up, but it was definitely worth it," explained the Spider-Man vet, who plays the character of Reginald Andres, a vampire working at a convenience store who doesn't fit the conventional beauty standards prized by other blood-suckers. Fortunately, the chance to wear sharp teeth on a regular basis outweighed the iron-rich discomfort. "Having fangs made me feel really cool!" he exclaimed. "It felt as if I actually had superpowers."

In addition to his role as the show's leading man, Batalon also serves as an executive producer for the very first time. "You're always thinking about how to make sure that the story makes sense and how everything comes together," he continued, when asked about the extra duties that come with being a producer. "It's changed my perspective on what it's like to be working constantly and being a source of competence for others because they look to you to be their leader."

Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson are also EPs on the show, which is based on Johnny B. Truant's collection of Fat Vampire novels. According to Batalon, the goal of the small screen adaptation is to subvert traditional vampire tropes.

"I love that we truly make sure that we let people know that we're poking fun at those people, that the real story is about Reginald and not vampirism," he said. "Reginald is a person who can be overlooked as just another person, and people don't really care to look behind the curtain. The fact that he has been judged by people and has gone through all these negative things in his life puts him in a place where he has accepted his fate."

Marguerite Hanna (Ashley Weeks), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) round out the cast.

Reginald the Vampire officially premieres on SYFY Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. The show will host a panel at SDCC 2022 this coming Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m. ET.