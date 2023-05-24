Fresh Off Playing Dracula, Nic Cage Is Adding Another Iconic Role to His Resume: Superman

Nicolas Cage in a cape… haven’t we just seen that movie? Thanks to Renfield and its profusely bloody protest against supernaturally sucky servitude, there’s not enough sunlight in the world to banish from our brains the hilarious image of Cage strutting his comedic stuff as an extra-bossy version of Dracula. But Cage will soon be sporting another kind of cape to tug on — the Superman kind, to be exact — as he at last dons the Man of Steel’s iconic threads in a reported upcoming cameo.

After years of yearning to sport Superman’s signature “S” across his chest, Cage will finally get to do just that with an upcoming cameo appearance in The Flash (opening June 16). Via Variety, the DC flick has yanked Cage off Dracula duty for a spot on its ever-growing superhero roster. In doing so, Cage will also fulfill a career wish he's been carrying around for decades, all the way back to the late 1990s and the premature demise of Tim Burton’s never-made Superman Lives film, which was meant to feature Cage as Kal-El himself.

If you’ve seen Renfield, then you know Cage has been having a blast of late leaning into his exaggerated acting gifts. The Flash director Anthony Muschetti says the actor showed a similar swagger while suited up as Superman on the set. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” said Muschetti, via Esquire Middle East. “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon… He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

“Fanatic” makes for an equally on-brand description of Cage’s acting ethos in general, with his Renfield character of Dracula gnawing the scenery the way that only Cage can. Jilted at the thought of having his trusty servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) quit on him, Cage bares his gnarly fangs and embarks on a New Orleans feasting frenzy that’ll have you gasping for breath — either from the movie’s slick mix of over-the-top gore, or just as likely, its relentlessly funny horror-comedy set pieces. After all, just how often in literary history has anyone stood up to Dracula and actually lived to tell the bloody tale?

