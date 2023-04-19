How is Season 3 of SYFY's 'Resident Alien' going? Sara Tomko shares slew of behind-the-scenes pics

It's unclear exactly when the third season of Resident Alien will make first contact with SYFY, but cast member Sara Tomko has a few more behind-the-scenes production photos to keep fan excitement high in the lull between new episodes.

Posting on Instagram, Tomko (who plays the role of Harry Vanderspeigle's best friend, Asta Twelvetrees) provided a well-organized rundown of images from the making of Season 3 — from the very first table read, to Linda Hamilton enjoying a birthday tiramisu. Based on this collection of stills, it looks as though the hit genre series is just as much fun to make as it is to watch.

RELATED: New analysis suggests we're too young and uncool for aliens to care about us

SYFY WIRE had the distinct pleasure of hopping on a Zoom call with Tomko last summer to discuss Asta's journey throughout Season 2 and where the character might go in Season 3. At the time, though, creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan (previously known for his work on Family Guy) had not yet revealed his plans to the actors.

"Chris is really great about collaborating with us. He has some ideas, [but] he hasn't told us [them] yet," Tomko confessed. "But he has said, ‘I'm going to be calling you…’ That's what he does every season. And we're going to talk it over. We get our ideas together on paper and then we we decide which ones stay and which ones go. I can't wait to see what happens. I have only like one or two ideas for Asta in Season 3, so I'm sort of open. I'm open for business! I'm like, ‘Asta, what do you got? You need a hobby? You want to go to the mall? What is it you need?’"

SYFY has yet to announce an official premiere date for Season 3 of Resident Alien. In the meantime, however, fans can catch up on the saga of Harry Vanderspeigle thus far with the first two seasons — both of which are now streaming on Peacock.