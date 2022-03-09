'Resident Alien' Season 2: Go behind-the-scenes of how the crew pulled off that alien statue in Ep. 7

Harry and Asta's grand New York adventure came to a head in this week's episode of Resident Alien when the duo comes across the fossilized remains of Goliath (another member of Harry's species who was also marooned on Earth). Believe it or not, the giant stone effigy was an entirely CGI creation brought to life by the talented folks over at CoSA VFX.

"You have to have a great visual imagination," Episode 7 director Claudia Yarmy explains in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette. "What we had to do was sort of give Alan [Tudyk] a frame of reference to how tall it was, how wide the space was where it was, and then he just had to hit the air ... We had an idea of what it looked like, but yeah, no — just using your imagination and hitting the air."

"Brian [Fisher and] our [visual] effects guys showed me an iPad," Tudyk explains. "It was augmented reality, you could walk around it ... When the thing finally breaks, we had a bunch of rocks and stuff and dust and dirt and goo that we all poured — ugh — it came out of the thing. That was there."

Residing within the confines of the statue is a strange alien egg that Harry declares to be his "baby." The egg prop was practical, according to Sara Tomko (Asta), who actually got to cradle the thing in her arms. The experience felt like a throwback to a Ridley Scott classic from 1979.

"It's wild, you guys," the actress says. "It's so heavy and there's a real alien floating on the inside. It's almost like it's made of marble. It was freaky; I felt like I was actually on that movie, Alien. Like seeing the eggs for the first time. It ended up being a lot more exciting and sort of terrifying than I even imagined."

Episodes 1-7 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. Only one episode remains before the midseason break! Click here for more Resident Alien goodness.

Peacock, SYFY & SYFY WIRE are all owned by NBCUniversal.