Could Asta and Harry end up together? 'Resident Alien' star Sara Tomko talks 'shipping'

For those of you "shipping" Asta and Harry in Resident Alien, Sara Tomko has some bad news. While speaking with Jackie Jennings (co-host of the official series After-Show), Tomko was asked about the possibility of her character becoming romantically involved with Harry (Alan Tudyk) if the two were stuck in the alien bunker constructed beneath the doctor's lakeside cabin at the start of Season 2.

"To me, Harry is so much more of a family — almost like a brother," the actress explained. "And so, I cringe at the thought of 'shipping Harry and Asta because I feel like it's so much more interesting to me that they're friends. Do I see there being that feeling of loving each other from afar and never quite getting to that point of it being sexual in nature? Sure."

While Resident Alien's current season is far from over (eight more episodes are on their way this summer), Tomko does imagine an incredibly emotional farewell between Harry and Asta when the series wraps up "six or seven seasons" from now. Fingers crossed!

She continued: "I see him finally leaving the planet and her being really sad and maybe them sharing a final moment together that is really intimate — whether it's a hug or a kiss. But other than that, I don't see anything like that happening, bunker or no bunker. I feel like there's so much that's interesting to explore in a relationship than just a sexual nature."

Tomko also caught up with SYFY WIRE last year following the end of Season 1 and dove into why Asta was the perfect human for Harry to bond with during his time of being marooned on Earth.

"Asta is just forceful," she told us. "[Harry] loves her anger, he loves how she just cracks back so quick. So I feel like, right off the bat, he's getting a great interpretation of a human being because she's so messy and flawed, but she's also really loving and tender, too."

The first half (eight episodes) of Resident Alien Season 2 is now streaming on the SYFY app and Peacock. Be sure to check back in with SYFY WIRE every week for more bonus content that takes us behind the show's sophomore outing!