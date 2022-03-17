When will Season 2 of 'Resident Alien' return to SYFY? What we know about the midseason break

And so the waiting game begins... Now that Resident Alien has wrapped up the first half of its second season on SYFY, it's only natural to wonder when the hit series will return to entertain our puny human minds.

To make a long story short, fans should keep an eye out for new episodes to start dropping this summer, though no specific date has been announced yet. Still, summer is just a few months away and if we're going by the passage of time as perceived by Harry's species, it's even shorter than that!

If you're not yet caught up on Season 2, the good news is that the first eight episodes are currently available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock. Once you're finished with each weekly installment, there's plenty of supplemental materials to keep you occupied — from a slew of behind-the-scenes featurettes, to SYFY WIRE's written recaps, to an After-Show (co-hosted by the dynamic duo of Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid) that dissects the various narrative beats and features exclusive interviews with members of the cast and crew.

We recommend enjoying all of this with some octopus tentacles and a nice white wine. RIP 42.

"The most difficult part of this season structurally was going from a 10-episode season to a longer season," showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan told Collider in late January. "It's a different thing ... The problem you have with more episodes if you run the risk of treading water for awhile. What we tried to do is split that chunk into halves and then the first eight would build to a midseason finale that would be a bit of a cliffhanger, but not like the end of a season. And we do have a good one. So the first eight [episodes do] have a bit of a cliffhanger and then the second eight build to something even bigger. Thematically, both [halves] are connected, the character arcs. Although they may be arced out for each half, the overall arc of each character spans the whole amount of time. It was very tricky to do, but I think we figured it out."

Based on the best-selling Dark Horse comic book of the same name from the creative team of Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien co-stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Meredith Garretson, Gary Farmer, Alex Barima, Diana Bang, Mandell Maughan, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Michael Cassidy, Jenna Lamia, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Linda Hamilton, and Nathan Fillion.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (of Dark Horse Entertainment), Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank (of Amblin TV), Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor, and Nastaran Dibai are also executive producers.

