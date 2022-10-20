Look out for what's in the fog: 'Return to Silent Hill' bringing horror hit back to the big screen

Rejoice and be afraid, because it’s finally happening: After years of speculation and fan clamor for a Silent Hill revival, the long dormant Konami survival horror franchise is glimmering back to life with Return to Silent Hill, a new movie from the director of the original 2006 film adaptation.

Konami shared the news as part of a blowout of new Silent Hill info (including a slew of new video games) as part of its Silent Hill Transmission stream, revealing both the new movie reboot as well as a game remake of 2001’s PlayStation 2 classic Silent Hill 2.

Call it serendipity, but the plot of Return to Silent Hill will also follow the video game story of Silent Hill 2. Director Christophe Gans (Beauty and the Beast), who helmed Sony Pictures’ first film installment in 2006, will again team up with producer Samuel Hadida on the new movie, with Hadida indicating during the announcement stream that the psychological horror vibe will be “modern, but also very true to the video game.”

With its 1999 debut on the old-school Sony PlayStation, Konami hit a horror grand slam with the first Silent Hill game, which bucked survival horror conventions of the time by making its protagonist a hapless regular guy who fumbles his way, with few powers or resources to lean on, through the supernatural and human terrors that await in the mythic, eternally foggy little town. The game’s success spawned a stream of direct sequels and launched an entire media story-verse, including the first Silent Hill movie that Gans initially persuaded Sony to agree to by pitching the studio his vision as a fan of the games.

Gans’ 2006 movie featured a killer cast including Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Kim Coates, Laurie Holden, and Deborah Kara Unger, with Bean, Mitchell, and Unger returning for a 2012 sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation (directed by M.J. Bassett), that also added Kit Harington, Martin Donovan, Malcolm McDowell, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Adelaide Clemens.

Konami hasn’t yet revealed its studio partner for Return to Silent Hill, and there’s no early word on casting or a possible premiere date. In addition to the Silent Hill 2 game remake, Konami also revealed plans for more new game concepts set in the same universe, including Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall. The Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed as a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5 (along with a PC edition) — though there’s no word yet on a release date.

