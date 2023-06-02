Poker Face Creator Rian Johnson Has No Endgame in Mind for Hit Peacock Series

Charlie Cale isn't going anywhere, folks. Sitting down with Deadline to discuss his hit Peacock series, Poker Face (all of Season 1 is now streaming), creator Rian Johnson plainly stated that he has no endgame in mind for the human lie detector portrayed by fellow executive producer and Russia Doll vet, Natasha Lyonne.

"This all comes from the notion of those shows that were meant to go forever," explained Johnson, who was inspired by classic and non-serialized detective programs like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. "We’ll always find ways to keep the ball in the air, and that’s its own fun challenge. It’s figuring out how do we keep evolving and keeping it fresh, but the object of that is always going to be so that we can have mysteries of the week, and so that she can be in a different environment every week and we can keep doing what the show does well and keep doing it as long as people want to watch it."

He continued: "It’s not like we have a four-season arc planned out and some big dramatic ending. No, as long as this is fun and as long as people keep watching it, let’s give them new mysteries to watch and keep doing it."

The show was renewed for a second season earlier this year, although it will most likely be delayed — both by the ongoing writers strike and Johnson's commitment to deliver a third Benoit Blanc movie at Netflix. While audiences can expect Daniel Craig's gentleman sleuth to spar with yet another all-star ensemble, no actors have been cast for the third Knives Out whodunit.

"I’m still working on it," Johnson said. "It’s very up in the air."

In addition to creating Poker Face, Johnson wrote two of the scripts and directed three out of the first 10 episodes. Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald serve as executive producers. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of the Animal Pictures banner with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are co-executive producers.

The complete first season of Poker Face, which currently holds an incredibly rare and near-perfect score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is now streaming on Peacock. Thanks to the loose nature of the anthology format, you can jump in anywhere. Don't know where to begin? Click here for SYFY WIRE's rundown of the best five episodes so far.

Want to check out more gumshoe work while you await Charlie's small screen return? All seasons of Columbo and Murder She Wrote are also streaming on Peacock!