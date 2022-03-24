Ghostly Alison Brie attempts to solve her own murder in Apple TV+’s star-studded ‘Roar’ trailer

Roar is a new genre-bending anthology series coming to Apple TV+, and the show released a gripping trailer today that reveals an impressive cast doing unexpected things in magically heightened scenarios.

In it, we see Nicole Kidman eating photographs; a dead Alison Brie trying to solve her own murder; Betty Gilpin literally being put on a shelf by her husband; Issa Rae’s voice literally not being heard in a group of men; Meritt Wever dating a duck; Cynthia Erivo waking up with mysterious bites; and a whole lot of other supernaturally-tinged scenarios.

Check out the trailer in its entirety below:

Apple calls Roar “an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables,” and the trailer conveys this well. The show is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, and the screen adaptation, which includes eight distinct stories, comes from GLOW co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive as part of their overall deal with Apple TV+.

The acting line-up for Roar is impressive as well. Oscar winner Kidman (The Hours) not only stars in an episode but executive produced the series as well. Other A-list names include two-time Oscar nominee Erivo (Harriet); six-time Emmy Award nominee Rae (Insecure); Emmy Award winner Wever (Unbelievable); SAG Award nominee Brie (Happiest Season, GLOW); and three-time Emmy Award nominee Gilpin (GLOW, The Tomorrow War).

If that isn’t impressive enough, other well-known actors also make appearances, including Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward, Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, and Justin Kirk.

Phew! That’s a long and top-notch roster of talent! Based on the trailer, it looks like each episode tackles an aspect of the female experience. Erivo’s bite situation, for example, seems to be related to the challenge of being a working mother, while Gilpin being put on display by her husband … well, that one is especially on the nose. Each story, however, looks unique, interesting, and compelling.

We shall see when all eight episodes of Roar premiere April 15 on Apple TV+.