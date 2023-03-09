Sam Raimi teases they're 'trying to come up with a story' for 'Drag Me to Hell' sequel

Just when you thought he was out, they drag him back...to Hell! Taking part in a recent Reddit AMA in honor of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' 65 (out in theaters everywhere this Friday), producer Sam Raimi fielded a question about a sequel to his fan favorite horror camp-fest, Drag Me to Hell. The filmmaker revealed that Jose Canas and Romel Adam — the leading creatives at his production company, Ghost House Pictures — "are trying to come up with a story that would work and I'm anxious to hear if they do!"

Written by Raimi and his brother, Ivan, the film stars Alison Lohman as Christine Brown, a young bank employee who has a curse placed on her when she refuses to approve a loan extension to an elderly woman. Unless she can find some way to contain the dreaded spell, Christine will be violently dragged to the fiery depths of Hell. And, indeed, that's what happens in the shocker of a twist ending.

The film was released into theaters in late May of 2009 and brought in a total of $90 million at the worldwide box office against a modest production budget of $30 million. It currently holds a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus reading: "Sam Raimi returns to top form with Drag Me to Hell, a frightening, hilarious, delightfully campy thrill ride."

Sitting down with Bloody Disgusting in 2019, Raimi said he was still very fond of the project a decade later, especially since the studio granted him full creative control. "That’s the thing you lose, often, that I had on that picture, and I really was able to do just what I wanted. So in a way, I feel great about it because of that. I often feel that when the studio makes you cut things or add things and change things, it really ruins the entire experience for me. It’s like a cascade of… it’s just awful."

When asked about a potential follow-up, Raimi answered: "Oh, well, if somebody had a good story. I don’t have a story, because in my mind the character got killed, and worse. So I didn’t know how to proceed with the sequel. Usually, for me, I’m left with a character like Bruce Campbell, that I really am interested [in] or like, or a concept that really feels like it needs to continue. But this is such a definitive ending that in my mind I didn’t know where to start with a sequel.”

You can check out Drag Me to Hell on digital right here.