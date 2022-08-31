All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in September 2022: ‘Andor,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Rings of Power‘ & more

We head into fall with plenty of A-list shows, from The Rings of Power, to Andor, to Last Light and more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hocus Pocus 2, and Last Light

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hocus Pocus 2, and Last Light Photo: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video; Matt Kennedy/Disney; Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock

It’s a loaded month on streaming, with several A-list sci-fi shows and movies hitting pretty much every major service — from Star Wars to dinosaurs, with plenty of karate kids in-between.

Disney+ has the premiere of the new Star Wars series Andor, Hocus Pocus 2, several docu-series, and the continued rollout of She-Hulk’s first season. Peacock has the streaming premiere of Jurassic World Dominion (including the film’s extended cut), as well as new shows like Vampire Academy and the high-concept thriller Last Light. Netflix is crane-kicking back into the zeitgeist with a new season of Cobra Kai, plus the new film revival of Munsters.

Prime Video is dropping one of its most ambitious projects in history with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Hulu has the eagerly-anticipated premiere of the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale. HBO Max is adding some cool deep cuts, including the five-season run of Gotham, The CW’s short-lived recent sci-fi series Tom Swift, and the incredibly silly (but fun!) sci-fi flick Moonfall.

But that’s not all! Check out the full rundown below and start loading up your queue.

HIGHLIGHTS

Andor (Disney+): Head back to the years before the events of Rogue One with one of Disney’s most ambitious Star Wars shows yet. The saga follows Cassian Andor and the early days of the Rebellion, weaving politics, espionage and more as it shows us corners of the Star Wars universe we’ve never seen before.

Jurassic World Dominion - Extended Cut (Peacock): The latest Jurassic World film hits Peacock this month, but that’s not all. The extended cut of Jurassic World Dominion, which adds several minutes of deleted and shortened scenes back to the runtime, will also be available for fans to stream right on Peacock.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video): Now of the most anticipated shows in modern history finally arrives. It’s ambitious, expensive epic and looks every bit of all those things. Set long before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the story follows characters familiar and fresh in a far earlier conflict that threatens all of Middle-earth.

Cobra Kai (Netflix): The Karate Kid revival series shows no signs of slowing down, as the latest season looks to continue the adult (and teenage) drama while going deeper into the bench of characters and players from the subsequent Karate Kid sequels.

Vampire Academy (Peacock): This new supernatural drama is based on the book series of the same name by author Richelle Mead, and was developed for TV by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), so you know it already has plenty of that sexy vampire pedigree.

The Munsters (Netflix): One of the weirdest projects to take us into Halloween season looks to be Rob Zombie’s family-friendly reboot of The Munsters, which aims to tell a sweet and lovely story based on the characters from the classic black and white TV series. Along with a Netflix debut, the film will also be released on home video by Universal.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+): Get your cauldron ready, the horror sequel decades in the making is finally here. The legacy sequel to the Disney Halloween classic reunites several of the original stars to tell a brand new story about everyone’s favorite crew of witches.

Last Light (Peacock): Lost star Matthew Fox is headed back to television for this high-concept event series, set around a global catastrophe as Fox could be the man with the answer to stop it. The show is based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow.

NETFLIX

Sept. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 13-24)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Knight's Tale

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

The Italian Job

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Snow White & the Huntsman

Sept. 5

Vampire Academy

Sept. 7

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Sept. 9

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space (Season 2)

Sept. 16

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

This Is the End

Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sept. 22

Thai Cave Rescue

Sept. 23

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

Sept. 24

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Sept. 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)

Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Sept. 30

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava (Season 3)

PEACOCK

Sept. 1

Army of Darkness, 1993

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Birds, 1963

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1979

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dredd, 2012

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fear, 1996

The Frighteners, 1996

Furious 7, 2015

Gone Girl, 2014

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Land of the Dead, 2005

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Madagascar, 2005

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012

Paul, 2011

Planet of the Apes, 2001

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Election Year, 2016

Rear Window, 1954

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales From the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

Ted 2, 2015

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

Twilight, 2004

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Twister, 1996

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Wolfman, 2010

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

That ‘70s Show, Seasons 1-8

Sept. 2

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022 (Extended Version)

Sept. 8

Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)

Sept. 12

The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Sept. 15

Vampire Academy (New Original Series Episodes 1-4)

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula, 1931

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)

Werewolf of London, 1935

Sept. 21

Meet Cute, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)

Sept. 27

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Sept. 28

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Ne Episode (Peacock Original)

DISNEY PLUS

Sept. 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Sept. 8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4

Pinocchio Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Pinocchio

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club

Sept. 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5

Sept. 21

Andor: Three-episode premiere

Super/Natural

Sept. 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Sept. 23

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Sept. 28

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere

Andor - Episode 4

Sept. 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Sept. 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Hocus Pocus 2

PARAMOUNT PLUS

Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Congo

Shanghai Noon

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Poseidon Adventure

The War of the Worlds

Zodiac

Sept. 29

Ghosts (Season 2)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

Sept. 30

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years - New Episodes

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

HULU

Sept. 1

Anaconda (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Chronicle (2012)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

High-rise (2015)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Multiplicity (1996)

Open Water (2004)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

True Lies (1994)

Van Helsing (2004)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Sept. 14

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Sept. 15

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Sept. 22

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Sept. 26

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

Sept. 28

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

HBO MAX

Sept. 1

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Frankenstein, 1970

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Village of the Damned, 1960

Sept. 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Sept. 4

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Sept. 7

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Sept. 9

Moonfall

Tom Swift, Season 1

Sept. 10

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Sept. 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Sept. 30

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

PRIME VIDEO

Sept. 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Descent (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fight Club (1999)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Mother! (2017)

Pulse (2005)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rings (2017)

Skyfall (2012)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Wanted (2008)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere) - New Episodes Weekly

Sept. 19

Firestarter (2022)

Sept. 30

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend's Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie)

FreeVee

Sept. 1

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hidden Figures (2016)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

Sept. 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)