All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in September 2022: ‘Andor,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Rings of Power‘ & more
We head into fall with plenty of A-list shows, from The Rings of Power, to Andor, to Last Light and more.
It’s a loaded month on streaming, with several A-list sci-fi shows and movies hitting pretty much every major service — from Star Wars to dinosaurs, with plenty of karate kids in-between.
Disney+ has the premiere of the new Star Wars series Andor, Hocus Pocus 2, several docu-series, and the continued rollout of She-Hulk’s first season. Peacock has the streaming premiere of Jurassic World Dominion (including the film’s extended cut), as well as new shows like Vampire Academy and the high-concept thriller Last Light. Netflix is crane-kicking back into the zeitgeist with a new season of Cobra Kai, plus the new film revival of Munsters.
Prime Video is dropping one of its most ambitious projects in history with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Hulu has the eagerly-anticipated premiere of the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale. HBO Max is adding some cool deep cuts, including the five-season run of Gotham, The CW’s short-lived recent sci-fi series Tom Swift, and the incredibly silly (but fun!) sci-fi flick Moonfall.
But that’s not all! Check out the full rundown below and start loading up your queue.
Andor (Disney+): Head back to the years before the events of Rogue One with one of Disney’s most ambitious Star Wars shows yet. The saga follows Cassian Andor and the early days of the Rebellion, weaving politics, espionage and more as it shows us corners of the Star Wars universe we’ve never seen before.
Jurassic World Dominion - Extended Cut (Peacock): The latest Jurassic World film hits Peacock this month, but that’s not all. The extended cut of Jurassic World Dominion, which adds several minutes of deleted and shortened scenes back to the runtime, will also be available for fans to stream right on Peacock.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video): Now of the most anticipated shows in modern history finally arrives. It’s ambitious, expensive epic and looks every bit of all those things. Set long before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the story follows characters familiar and fresh in a far earlier conflict that threatens all of Middle-earth.
Cobra Kai (Netflix): The Karate Kid revival series shows no signs of slowing down, as the latest season looks to continue the adult (and teenage) drama while going deeper into the bench of characters and players from the subsequent Karate Kid sequels.
Vampire Academy (Peacock): This new supernatural drama is based on the book series of the same name by author Richelle Mead, and was developed for TV by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), so you know it already has plenty of that sexy vampire pedigree.
The Munsters (Netflix): One of the weirdest projects to take us into Halloween season looks to be Rob Zombie’s family-friendly reboot of The Munsters, which aims to tell a sweet and lovely story based on the characters from the classic black and white TV series. Along with a Netflix debut, the film will also be released on home video by Universal.
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+): Get your cauldron ready, the horror sequel decades in the making is finally here. The legacy sequel to the Disney Halloween classic reunites several of the original stars to tell a brand new story about everyone’s favorite crew of witches.
Last Light (Peacock): Lost star Matthew Fox is headed back to television for this high-concept event series, set around a global catastrophe as Fox could be the man with the answer to stop it. The show is based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow.
NETFLIX
Sept. 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 13-24)
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Knight's Tale
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
The Italian Job
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Snow White & the Huntsman
Sept. 5
Vampire Academy
Sept. 7
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Sept. 9
Cobra Kai (Season 5)
Sept. 15
Dogs in Space (Season 2)
Sept. 16
Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
This Is the End
Sept. 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Sept. 22
Thai Cave Rescue
Sept. 23
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
Sept. 24
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Sept. 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)
Sept. 27
Elysium
The Munsters
Sept. 30
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava (Season 3)
PEACOCK
Sept. 1
Army of Darkness, 1993
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Birds, 1963
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1979
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dredd, 2012
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
Fear, 1996
The Frighteners, 1996
Furious 7, 2015
Gone Girl, 2014
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Land of the Dead, 2005
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Madagascar, 2005
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012
Paul, 2011
Planet of the Apes, 2001
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Election Year, 2016
Rear Window, 1954
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales From the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
Ted 2, 2015
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
Thirst, 2009
Twilight, 2004
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Twister, 1996
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Wolfman, 2010
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
That ‘70s Show, Seasons 1-8
Sept. 2
Jurassic World Dominion, 2022
Jurassic World Dominion, 2022 (Extended Version)
Sept. 8
Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)
Sept. 12
The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)
Sept. 15
Vampire Academy (New Original Series Episodes 1-4)
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Brides of Dracula, 1960
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula, 1931
Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein, 1931
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
It Came From Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven, 1935
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)
Werewolf of London, 1935
Sept. 21
Meet Cute, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)
Sept. 27
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Sept. 28
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (SYFY)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Ne Episode (Peacock Original)
DISNEY PLUS
Sept. 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
Sept. 8
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4
Pinocchio Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road – All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
Pinocchio
The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
Sept. 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5
Sept. 21
Andor: Three-episode premiere
Super/Natural
Sept. 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
Sept. 23
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Sept. 28
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere
Andor - Episode 4
Sept. 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
Sept. 30
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Hocus Pocus 2
PARAMOUNT PLUS
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Congo
Shanghai Noon
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Poseidon Adventure
The War of the Worlds
Zodiac
Sept. 29
Ghosts (Season 2)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
Sept. 30
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years - New Episodes
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
HULU
Sept. 1
Anaconda (1997)
Batman Begins (2005)
Chronicle (2012)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Drive Angry 3D (2011)
Fight Club (1999)
The Fisher King (1991)
High-rise (2015)
Hook (1991)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maverick (1994)
Multiplicity (1996)
Open Water (2004)
Robot And Frank (2012)
Short Circuit (1986)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
True Lies (1994)
Van Helsing (2004)
Haunted History: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Sept. 14
The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Sept. 15
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Sept. 22
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Sept. 26
Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
Sept. 28
The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere
HBO MAX
Sept. 1
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Frankenstein, 1970
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Village of the Damned, 1960
Sept. 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Sept. 4
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Sept. 7
Young Sheldon, Season 5
Sept. 9
Moonfall
Tom Swift, Season 1
Sept. 10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Sept. 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Sept. 30
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
PRIME VIDEO
Sept. 1
American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Black Sunday (1977)
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
The Descent (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Fight Club (1999)
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Juan of the Dead (2012)
Mother! (2017)
Pulse (2005)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Rings (2017)
Skyfall (2012)
The Transporter (2002)
Trollhunter (2011)
Wanted (2008)
War of the Worlds (2005)
Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere) - New Episodes Weekly
Sept. 19
Firestarter (2022)
Sept. 30
Ambulance (2022)
My Best Friend's Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie)
FreeVee
Sept. 1
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Hidden Figures (2016)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)
Sept. 11
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)