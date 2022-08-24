June faces her sins in tense new trailer for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5

In Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale, June finally got revenge for years of suffering. Now, in the new trailer for Season 5, she'll have to face the consequences.

The acclaimed Hulu original series ended its fourth season with the title character played by Elisabeth Moss in triumph, having finally manipulated Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) into a position where she could punish him. Left defenseless by the people who were supposed to protect him, Fred was beaten to death by June and her fellow former handmaidens, giving a sense of justice to all those years she spent in captivity in Gilead. But Gilead is still a recognized nation, Fred's wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) is still out there, and the fight to destroy Gilead's theocratic oppression is not over.

In the trailer below, we see much of the fallout from June's actions, which are only made worse by the ways in which killing Fred seems to have changed June herself. She's not just glad she did it. She relishes it, so much so that she wants to make sure Serena Joy knows that she was the one behind it. For her part, Serena is being welcomed back to Gilead as the wife of a martyr, and it seems many other world nations view Fred's death as a violation. That means Serena's path is cleared for revenge, a revenge that even Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) might not be able to slow down. Then, of course, there's the issue of June's long-lost daughter Hannah, still left behind in Gilead, and the ongoing struggle to get her out. Put simply, it's a powder keg even by this show's standards.

Check out the full Season 5 trailer below:

Created for Hulu by Bruce Miller and adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale emerged in 2017 as one of the most acclaimed shows of the year, earning multiple Emmys and even a Peabody Award for its portrayal of survival amid an oppressive, totalitarian regime with all-too-real implications. The show has since expanded well beyond the scope of Atwood's original novel, and remains an addictive watch for many fans. Now, with Season 5 on the horizon, we're bracing for a confrontation unlike anything the show has given us before.

The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu Sept. 14.

'The Handmaid's Tale' key art Photo: Hulu

