Ghostface takes Manhattan in first creepy teaser trailer for fast-tracked sequel 'Scream VI'

If Jason Voorhees can take Manhattan, then why can't Ghostface? The iconic slasher villain arrives in the Big Apple — their biggest kill zone yet! — with the first teaser trailer for Scream VI. Hitting the big screen in early March, the fast-tracked sequel centers around "the four survivors" of the last movie as they "leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter," reads the official synopsis.

Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), and longtime franchise veteran Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to play their characters from previous installments. Sadly, Neve Campbell declined to reprise Sidney Prescott reportedly over pay disputes. Newcomers include: Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Liana Liberato (Dig), Dermot Mulroney (Section 8), Devyn Nekoda (Utopia Falls), Tony Revolori (Servant), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Check out the teaser below:

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (of the Radio Silence film collective) are back as co-directors following their success on the fifth chapter — a soft reboot simply titled Scream — which brought in rave reviews and more than $140 million at the worldwide box office.

"It has to subvert your expectations and it has to surprise you," Bettinelli-Olpin remarked earlier this year. "And so it has to take a risk. And I think we had a lot of fun on this one being like, 'How do we make sure that we have one foot firmly planted in the legacy and in the history of Scream, but then also try to take a step forward and try to play with your expectations a little bit?' And I think one of the things in this next one that we'll hopefully be able to do is just make sure that it doesn't feel like something you've seen."

"...[I]t's not lost on us that the bar is really high. We've heard a lot from reps and fans [who say]...'I don't know what you guys are going to do. Like, what a crazy challenge,'" added Gillett. "And we're like, 'Great, watch this. Let's do that! Let's figure out what that thing is that is the challenge. And how do we rise to that?' That, for us, is exciting. That's what makes us go, 'Great. What's a Scream movie when the wheels have fallen off? What does that look like?'"

The duo directed Scream VI from a script penned by returning writers, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Vanderbilt is a producer on the movie alongside William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. Kevin Williamson (screenwriter of four Scream movies, including the original), Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena serve as executive producers.

Scream VI opens in theaters everywhere Friday, March 10.

Scream VI (2023) Poster Photo: Paramount Pictures

