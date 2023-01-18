'Scream VI' cast teases most 'terrifying' installment yet with NYC sequel

Ghostface is in New York, and that means things are much more complicated for Scream VI's cast of survivors.

Every new Scream film brings its own set of complications for the characters still fighting to survive yet another Ghostface rampage, but Scream VI might be the most complicated follow-up film yet. According to the film's cast, moving the action to New York City for the follow-up to 2022's Scream has made things extra terrifying, even with a couple of veteran survivors in their corner.

"Bringing Ghostface to New York adds an entirely new element to the story," Courteney Cox, returning for the sixth time as Gale Weathers, told Entertainment Weekly. "Taking the character out of a small town and putting them in the heart of the city that never sleeps is more terrifying than ever."

RELATED: 'SICK' writer explains how the film's big COVID twist is meant to be a pandemic-era 'release valve'

Of course, we still don't know who's behind the Ghostface mask this time around, but we do know that the killer is in NYC because the survivors of the last Woodsboro murders have made their way to the Big Apple to try and get on with their lives. Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) are off to college, while Tara's older sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) is along for the ride. So, why the cross-country move? Well, there's a reason the kids picked a site as far away from Woodsboro as possible.

"At the top of the film we see my character Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student," Ortega said. "There's a lot of tension between her and Sam, she feels as though she's too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated."

From Sam's perspective, of course, that sense of moving on is hampered by the still-fresh memories of what happened.

"Not a lot of time has passed since the last movie," Barrera said. "Pretty much, the amount of time that we've had between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in their world. So the trauma is still very fresh. One of my favorite parts about this movie is that we really get to see how the happenings of the last movie affected them. We get to really see the baggage that they're carrying now and how each of them is dealing with it differently."

But of course, the Scream 2022 cast won't be alone in navigating this new round of terror. They'll be joined by newcomers including Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori, and by returning Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere, who will reprise the role of Ghostface survivor Kirby Reed after more than a decade away from the franchise.

"She's come a long way," Panettiere said of Kirby. "What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she's still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She's just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff."

Will Kirby's horror movie smarts and Ghostface savvy help our survivors keep bleeding all the way into yet another Scream installment, or will Scream VI be the end of the subway line? We'll find out when the film hits theaters March 10.

Can't wait until March to get your slasher film fix? They/Them and Prom Night are currently streaming on Peacock.