Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of SDCC 2023: Mario Kart, Willy Wonka, Homelander & More!

San Diego Comic-Con is back and with it, the usual deluge of amazing cosplayers from near and far.

Day 1 of the annual nerd gathering held in the Southern California town was chock full of pop culture connoisseurs showing off their love for Super Mario, The Boys, Willy Wonka, Star Trek, Dragonball Z, Star Wars, and more genre franchises.

The convention itself features screenings and first looks from plenty of upcoming sci-fi fare, including Twisted Metal, Quantum Leap, The Continental and more rolling out across the long weekend.

The best cosplays from Day 1 of SDCC 2023

Cosplayers on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayers on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayer on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cosplayers on Day 1 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses as a cobra trooper on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Cosplayers dress as Grogu and The Mandalorian on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Cosplayers dress as Goku and Chi-Chi on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses as Dimitri from Fire Emblem on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses as Jester Lavorre on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses as Fjord from Critical Role on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses as Aziraphale on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Cosplayers dress as Princess Peach and Wario on Day 2 of SDCC 2023 Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

