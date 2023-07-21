Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of SDCC 2023: Mario Kart, Willy Wonka, Homelander & More!
San Diego Comic-Con is back and with it, the usual deluge of amazing cosplayers!
San Diego Comic-Con is back and with it, the usual deluge of amazing cosplayers from near and far.
Day 1 of the annual nerd gathering held in the Southern California town was chock full of pop culture connoisseurs showing off their love for Super Mario, The Boys, Willy Wonka, Star Trek, Dragonball Z, Star Wars, and more genre franchises.
RELATED: Twisted Metal Takes Over SDCC as Sisqó Surprises Fans with Pop-Up Concert For Peacock Series
The convention itself features screenings and first looks from plenty of upcoming sci-fi fare, including Twisted Metal, Quantum Leap, The Continental and more rolling out across the long weekend.
The best cosplays from Day 1 of SDCC 2023
Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.
Want more genre content? Head over to Peacock for blockbuster franchises like Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Jaws, The Hunger Games, Twilight, and the Fast Saga.