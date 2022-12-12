'Deadpool 3' director Shawn Levy teases 'potential is so rich' for MCU debut, Wolverine team-up

Back in late September, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced that the latter would leave his cozy comic book retirement to play James "Logan" Howlett (aka Wolverine) one last time in the third Deadpool movie, which will introduce Wade Wilson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While next to nothing is known about the overall plot, SYFY WIRE was able to eke out a vague, albeit exclusive, teaser from the project's director — Shawn Levy — during a retrospective interview focused on the original Night at the Museum (streaming now on Peacock).

"I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me," said a jocular Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. "I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It's] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast."

As of right now, it's unclear how Jackman's character will return to the Marvel Universe, given how the fan favorite mutant with the Adamantium skeleton ran out of immortality and died at the end of 2017's Logan.

Fan speculation regarding time travel and the Time Variance Authority are currently swirling around the internet and if you think about it, these theories aren't too out of pocket. Let's not forget: Wade was able to repair Cable's temporal-displacement device in Deadpool 2. A device, we might add, that allowed the Merc with a Mouth to travel to the past and erase the universally-despised X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of Deadpool from the time-space continuum. Add in the fact the MCU is currently in the middle of its Multiverse Saga and the possibilities are literally endless.

"We’ve figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off," Reynolds said on The Tonight Show last month.

Deadpool 3 claws its way into theaters everywhere on Nov. 8, 2024. Last we heard, the screenplay was being written by Bob's Burgers alumni, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin.

Looking for more blockbuster cinema? Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, and Halloween Kills are now streaming on Peacock.