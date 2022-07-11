‘Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower is very, very sorry about what Vecna did

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in Stranger Things 4, wants to apologize for the violence Vecna has wrought.

If you’ve seen all of Stranger Things 4, you know that Vecna (aka Number One, aka the actor Jamie Campbell Bower) does a lot of not-so-nice things to several other characters on the show.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers for the end of Stranger Things 4 lie below!**

The character who arguably got it the worst from Vecna, however, is Eddie Munson, as played by Joseph Quinn, who Vecna kills in the Upside Down via his vicious little flying demons. (One could argue that Vecna’s first three victims also got it pretty bad, as well as Sadie Sink’s Max, who got a few broken limbs and who, thanks to Eleven, is in some sort of limbo instead of fully dead.)

Bower now wants everyone to know he feels awfully bad about what his character did to poor Eddie, and Netflix’s Twitter account shared a video of the actor apologizing to a disgruntled Quinn.

Check it out below:

Jamie Campbell Bower wants to apologize to Joe Quinn — and to viewers — for Vecna's behavior in Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/XT7GioDUPh — Netflix (@netflix) July 11, 2022

Bower’s elaborate floral arrangement is a nice gesture, but bringing the best flowers to a funeral doesn’t change the fact that Eddie Munson is, in fact, no longer with the living.

It’s also likely that poor Bower will have to do more apologizing when the fifth and final season of Stranger Things drops on Netflix, as it seems clear that while Vecna was down for the count, he was not dead himself but recuperating and getting ready for more carnage.

While we wait for Stranger Things 5, we can rewatch the show's first four seasons on Netflix. Or, if you’re looking for some more sci-fi TV, you can check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.