Calling Gringotts! Rare Harry Potter Trading Card Summons Over $40,000 at Auction

We're willing to bet the purchaser wouldn't trade it for all the Chocolate Frog cards in the world...

If you thought Chocolate Frog cards were valuable, then you ain't seen nothing yet, folks!

A rare, near-mint condition Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban autographed card recently brought in just over $40,000 at an auction held by New Jersey-based collection house, Goldin. That's a lot of Galleons, though we're not entirely sure what the current exchange rate is. We'll have to check with our local Gringotts branch and get back to you on that one.

Rare Harry Potter Trading Card Nets Big Money at Auction

The highly-coveted card featuring autographs from all three principal cast members — Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) — is one of the highest-selling Potter cards ever. It comes only second to an almost-identical card Goldin sold for close to $50,000 two years back, according to SlabStox.

"The card, in many people's opinion, is the best Harry Potter card produced," Dave Amerman, Goldin's head of Head of Revenue & Sports Consignment, said in an exclusive statement to SYFY WIRE. "It is the second time Goldin has eclipsed $40,000 on this issue of card making this sale the record sale for the grade. This proves there is a real consistent market for modern entertainment cards and Goldin has been able to consistently set records in this category."

For More on Harry Potter:

Accio Audiobook! Audible Announces Full-Cast Audio Productions of All 7 Harry Potter Novels

Harry Potter’s Greatest Confections, Ranked: From Chocolate Frogs to Fizzing Whizzbees

What Gary Oldman Wishes He’d Known About Harry Potter Before Joining the Films

A triple signature Harry Potter Trading Card. Photo: Goldin Auctions

A triple signature Harry Potter Trading Card. Photo: Goldin Auctions

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban marked a major turning point for the multi-billion dollar series. Where Chris Columbus went for a light-hearted whimsicality in the first two movies, Wizarding World newcomer Alfonso Cuarón opted for a much darker tone that would come to define the rest of the franchise. To this day, Cuarón's audacious and hauntingly cinematic approach to the third installment is considered one of the best (if not the best) among the eight blockbuster adaptations based on the bestselling novels by J.K. Rowling.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2018, Cuarón recalled how he almost didn't read the books ahead of time, but was shamed into doing so by his good friend and filmmaking colleague, Guillermo del Toro. "He says, 'F***in’ skinny, you’re such a f***in’ arrogant bastard. You are going right now to the f***in’ bookshop and get the books and you’re going to read them and you call me right away.' When he talks to you like that, well, you have to go to the bookshop."

How to Watch the Harry Potter Films

Relive the magic for yourself — all eight Harry Potter films are now streaming on Peacock!

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!